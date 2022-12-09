Jim Stewart, unlikely soul music entrepreneur, dies at 92

Jim Stewart, who with his sister founded Stax Records, home to R&B luminaries like Otis Redding and Sam & Dave and, after Motown, the top-selling soul music label of the 1960s and 70s, died Monday in Memphis. He was 92 years old.

His death, in hospital after a brief illness, was confirmed by Tim Sampson, communications director of the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis.

A former banker, Mr. Stewart first ventured into the music business in 1957, when he and his sister Estelle Axton established Satellite Records in a family garage. Intending to release country and rockabilly music recordings, Mr Stewart and his sister, who died in 2004, never suspected that three years later their label would produce some of the most enduring black popular music in history. the time.

I had barely seen a black person until I was an adult Mr Stewart, who grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry on a farm in rural West Tennessee, was quoted as saying in Peter Guralnicks Sweet Soul Music: Rhythm and Blues and the Southern Dream of Freedom (1986).