Jim Stewart, unlikely soul music entrepreneur, dies at 92
Jim Stewart, who with his sister founded Stax Records, home to R&B luminaries like Otis Redding and Sam & Dave and, after Motown, the top-selling soul music label of the 1960s and 70s, died Monday in Memphis. He was 92 years old.
His death, in hospital after a brief illness, was confirmed by Tim Sampson, communications director of the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis.
A former banker, Mr. Stewart first ventured into the music business in 1957, when he and his sister Estelle Axton established Satellite Records in a family garage. Intending to release country and rockabilly music recordings, Mr Stewart and his sister, who died in 2004, never suspected that three years later their label would produce some of the most enduring black popular music in history. the time.
I had barely seen a black person until I was an adult Mr Stewart, who grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry on a farm in rural West Tennessee, was quoted as saying in Peter Guralnicks Sweet Soul Music: Rhythm and Blues and the Southern Dream of Freedom (1986).
When I started, I didn’t know Atlantic Records existed; I didn’t know there was a Chess Records or an Imperial, he continued, referring to record labels that promoted black vernacular music. I hadn’t dreamed of something like this.
Despite his distant upbringing, Stax placed more than 100 singles on the pop charts during Mr. Stewarts’ tenure at the label, among them Eddie Floyds. knock on wood and Isaac Hayes movie theme Tree. His catalog’s influence on generations of performers has proven broad and deep, extending to Bruce Springsteen and the Rolling Stones as well as the many hip-hop and R&B artists who sampled Stax’s recordings.
In a 2013 interview with The Associated Press, Mr. Stewart attributed his decision to start recording black music to a single epiphany: hearing Ray Charles sing. What do I say.
I converted immediately, he says. I had never heard anything like it before. It allowed me to go from country to R&B, to jazz, to gospel, all rolled into one. That’s what Stax is.
Mr. Stewart was the recording engineer, and often the credited producer, on many records made at Stax, including Mr. Reddings Try a little tenderness and Wilson Picketts At midnight hour.
The label began making its mark in 1960, shortly after Mr. Stewart and his sister moved their operations to the old Capitol Theater at 926 McLemore Avenue in South Memphis. One day popular singer and local disc jockey Rufus Thomas walked into the record shop Mr Stewart and Mrs Axton operated at the front of the building and announced that he wanted to record a duet with his daughter Carla.
The file in question, Because I love you, was only a regional success, but Gee Whiz (looks at his eyes), a dreamy ballad released the same year, reached Top 10 R&B and pop for Mrs. Thomas in 1961. So was 1961’s Last night, a slinky saxophone-driven instrument from the Mar-Keys, the R&B combo that evolved into Staxs legendary house band Booker T. & the MGs.
The success of Gee Whiz and Last Night changed the artistic and business direction of Satellite Records. The label also acquired a new name, combining the first two letters of the owners’ surnames to form the portmanteau Stax, after Mr Stewart and Ms Axton learned that another label owned the rights to Satellite.
In 1962, Green onions, by Booker T. & the MGs, further cemented the label’s credibility in the emerging soul music scene, climbing to the Pop Top 10 (and No. 1 on the R&B charts). A gutbucket instrumental, Green Onions served as the prototype for the groove-infused, blues-and-gospel-infused music that has become synonymous with Stax, a sound as lean and funky as Motowns was lush and polished.
Just as inspiring as the music made at Stax was the social climate Mr. Stewart cultivated there. Known for its laid-back, inclusive vibe, the label was guided by a spirit of goodwill nearly all of the recording artists were black, house musicians both black and white who spoke to the possibilities of racial harmony in a time when segregation banned blacks. and whites to share public spaces.
There was so much talent here, in circumstances that were considered almost impossible in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1960, with the racial situation here, Mr. Stewart told The Associated Press in 2013, reflecting on the spirit of camaraderie he helped foster at Stax. . It was a sanctuary for all of us.
James Frank Stewart was born in Middleton, Tennessee on July 29, 1930, one of three children of Dexter and Olivia (Cole) Stewart. His parents were farmers and his father supplemented the family income by working as a mason.
Young Jim grew up playing gospel music at home on the fiddle with his father, uncle and two sisters. After graduating from high school, he moved to Memphis, where he worked at a local bank for several years before being drafted into the army.
In 1953, after completing two years of service, he returned to Memphis and resumed his job as a bank clerk while playing fiddle in local country dance groups. He earned a business degree from the University of Memphis.
Mr. Stewart’s decision to start Satellite Records in 1957 would not have been possible if his sister had not taken out a second mortgage on her house to buy him recording equipment.
A distribution deal with Atlantic Records further opened doors for Mr. Stewart’s fledgling label, particularly after the success of Gee Whiz and Last Night. A few years later, Mr. Stewart hired the writing and production team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter, allowing Stax to expand its ability to develop artists and repertoire and, ultimately, its roster.
The arrival of Al Bell as National Sales Manager in 1965 further bolstered the label’s capacity, giving it the promotional muscle needed to market its artists beyond Memphis and the South. But tragedy overshadowed that wave of prosperity when Mr Redding and four members of his band, the Bar-Kays, died in a plane crash in 1967.
Around the same time, Stax dissolved its distribution deal with Atlantic, a settlement which, due to a contractual loophole, cost the label the rights to nearly its entire catalog.
The assassination of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis in April 1968 threw even more of a veil over conditions at Stax, threatening the racial friendship that had prevailed until then. Later that year, Mr. Stewart, Mrs. Axton and Mr. Bell, then also the owner, sold Stax to Gulf & Western in exchange for shares of the company.
Ms. Axton sold her shares in the label to Mr. Bell in 1970, and Mr. Stewart eventually followed suit.
In 1975, following a revival of good fortune under Mr Bells, including the signing of the Staple Singers and others, creditors forced Stax into bankruptcy, leaving behind a legacy of some 800 singles and 300 albums.
The Stax foreclosure was a hardship for Mr. Stewart, who had invested much of his personal wealth trying to satisfy creditors. He resurfaced in the early 1980s, occasionally overseeing projects for former Stax artists, but soon retired from the business, except for occasional appearances at the Stax Museum and the Stax Music Academy. . The label has since changed hands twice.
In 2002, after decades out of the public eye, Mr. Stewart was elected to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the non-performer category for his contributions to the creation and evolution of Southern soul music. .
He is survived by his son, Jeff; two daughters, Lori Stewart and Shannon Stewart; and two grandchildren. Evelyn (White) Stewart, his wife of over 50 years, died in 2020. Another sister, Mary Louise McAlpin, died in 2017.
Mr. Stewart was the short, soft-spoken, unassuming white guy with a foam Brylcreem hair parting and chunky-rimmed glasses I met in 1962, longtime Stax publicist Deanie Parker told The Memphis Commercial Appeal after the death of Mr. Stewart.
He gave us opportunities denied to most black people in America and we gave him an indelible Memphis Sound that together we created at Stax Records.
