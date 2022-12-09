Trevor Noah says goodbye to the daily show, but not without first honoring black women

Special dedication to black women, world-renowned comedian Trevor Noah said on his latest episode of The daily show.

On Thursday night, the beloved host and commentator stepped down from his coveted position on the Paramount/Comedy Central series. This special shout was among Noah’s closing words during his final monologue on what is now his final episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. And it was centered on black women.

During her farewell show, which also included several hilarious farewells from The Daily Show correspondents (thanks to Dulc Sloan in particular), Noah shared three lessons he learned as a host. The problems are real, but politics is just an invented way of solving these problems. never forget that context matters; and it’s not all bad like the news or the internet will have you believe.

Noah then expressed his gratitude by honoring those to whom he attributes his success. Honestly, most importantly, I appreciate that, the 38-year-old said as he waved to his studio audience, the crowd immediately burst into applause. The comedian continued with a joke, also thanking those who might not wish him well, even people who hate to watch; we still have the notes, thank you.

But then the hosts’ thoughts took a more serious turn. After his initial shoutout to black women, Trevor Noah continued his love letter: I’ve often been credited with having these great ideas and people are like, Trevor, you’re so smart. He joked, Who do you think is teaching me?

The author, whose 2016 memoir is titled Born of a crime, grew up in apartheid South Africa. He was born to a black Xhosa mother and a Swiss-German father (it is important to note that at the time of birth, interbreeding or sexual intercourse between Noé Black and white, it was illegal). In his monologue, Noah said that black women, his single mother, grandmother and aunts have been particularly influential in his life. They shaped him and are, in part, responsible for the man he is today.

The commentator also took a moment to reflect on black women in America, specifically. If you really want to know more about America, talk to black women. There was a slight pause, before the comedian became emotional. Unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to play and find out.

Noah then drew parallels between the trials of black women across the diaspora, speaking from our shared experience, regardless of our country of origin. When things are bad, black people know it’s getting worse for them. But, black women in particular, they know what it is.

Noah ended his thoughts with a call to action, of sorts. “If you really want to know what to do, or how to do it, or maybe the best way, or the fairest way to talk to black women,” Noah continued tearfully, “They’re largely the I’m here I’m grateful to them, I’m grateful to each and every one of you It’s been an honor Thank you.

With audiences no longer able to listen to the comedian on weeknights (and he’s yet to share a definitive career move), Noah is launching his Off The Record Tour in January 2023, taking its standing chops to various cities in the United States, with a few stops in South Africa and the United Kingdom.

During his seven years in office, audiences have had the pleasure of watching the 38-year-old comedian grow and evolve, developing his sharp analysis and biting wit. I certainly have. While the Daily Show comedian’s departure will no doubt be difficult for fans, the Emmy-winning actress knew it was time to move on. I believe it all has to end, Noah said in a November 2022 interview.

Trevor Noah, thanks for watching we and to recognize ourselves before our nation and the world. Thank you for your light and your laughter. It is, indeed, the end of an era.