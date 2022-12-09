Offbeat Bollywood Actors Dominate the Video Streaming Universe

Connect with us

They may not romp on the big screen as the protagonists of commercial cinema, but critically acclaimed Hindi film actors who have played lead roles in offbeat movies or starred in supporting roles are starting to surf on the OTT wave.

The list of most popular OTT players is dominated by Pankaj Tripathi (Mirzapur on Amazon Prime and criminal justice on Disney+ Hotstar); Nawazuddin Siddiqui (sacred games, serious men and Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix) and Radhika Apte (Monica oh my darling, sacred games and Ghoul on Netflix),

Also on the list are Manoj Bajpayee, who straddles commercial and artistic films, and Jitendra Kumar, a survey by media consultancy Ormax showed.

While their income is only a third of top stars such as Ajay Devgn (Rudra-The Edge of Darkness on Hotstar), media pundits say their projects are easy to put together and find a discerning audience and eyeballs with interesting content. Unlike newcomers, these names are known for their bold and compelling content and can go between 8-10 crores per show.

OTT is a democratized platform. Stardom catches your eye here, but ultimately it comes down to content merit, and you’ll see a lot of messy content and actors coming out of this wave,” said Himanshu Arora, co-founder of digital agency Social said Panga.

While OTTs allow Bollywood stars to do work rarely seen on the big screen due to multiple censorship restrictions, non-mainstream actors can also gain attention due to streaming platforms. It gives a massive platform for talents to showcase their skills, not just acting, but also other technical skills, like directing, editing, etc. “, said Arora.

Gunjan Arya, CEO of OML Entertainment, who has backed web originals like A microphone stand, said the digital medium allows creators to explore different types of audiences instead of reaching out to broad bases. Each actor or creator can find their own market and their own price, whether on camera or behind it, due to the non-linear nature of the media landscape,” Arya said, adding that many new faces, who are not mainstream cinema, see their incomes jump as their work is recognized.

Karan Taurani, senior vice president of Elara Capital, said the presence of actors like Tripathi or Siddiqui can change the brand value of a series, given that they are known for their acting skills considered as essential by web-savvy viewers.

On the other hand, the presence of a Bollywood star may attract extra looks, but after that it all comes down to the content, which these names are known for,” Taurani said.

Moreover, the returns of the projects chosen by these actors are often higher, given their relatively lower production costs, said experts in the sector.

The stage is set for these unconventional faces to further mark their dominance in the OTT universe, as mainstream stars focus on reclaiming their theatrical influence.

Many actors believe that they will no longer be able to attract people to cinemas if they are seen in a webcast. Also, with cinemas back to full-scale operations, it’s the box office that matters to them,” said independent business analyst Sreedhar Pillai, adding that, in essence, OTT shows have no not even need popular movie stars.

