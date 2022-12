Recommended reading from The Bookworm

Karin Barker with her vacation book picks.

Courtesy picture With nearly 12 years under her belt as a professional reader, Karin Barker of The Bookworm is always ready to share her latest favorite books. This holiday season, whether you’re shopping for loved ones or treating yourself, Barker has rounded up her top holiday reads and the gifts she thinks go best with them. His first choice is “The Last Chairlift” by John Irving. “This legendary author remakes a tome filled with quirky characters, political and moral/social issues, and non-traditional families,” she said. “I found it heartbreaking and tender and the connection to Aspen and the Jerome Hotel made it all the more enjoyable. This is a book to dive into and enjoy the ride. Kate Atkinson’s next book, “Shrines of Gaiety”. With Dickensian flair, Atkinson brings jazz-age London to life,” Barker said. outstanding author. Lots of plots and plots with a cinematic feel; I found it easy to get lost. Lots of shine and grime and a few surprises. If you’re looking for something with a little quirkiness, Barker recommends Gabrielle Zevin’s “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow.” “At the heart of this delightful and unusual story is Sam and Sadie’s friendship,” she said. “It’s the story of brilliant young game designers who hit hard and through the ups and downs of their lives. Their friend Marx is the perfect balance between these two creative geniuses; the perfect friend, confidant, partner. Even if the game part of this story put me off at first, I loved parallel worlds and appreciated the artistry and creativity Zevins clever writing pulls off this story which can be enjoyed by many; a little more complex and sophisticated than his previous works. I also loved the references to “Macbeth”, Emily Dickinson and “The Iliad”. Super enjoyable! Finally, Barker recommends “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver. “Rich in atmosphere and culture, it’s a modern Dickensian tale,” Barker said. “It’s impossible not to fall in love with our hero and impossible to put down his story. Heartbreaking and heartwarming in equal measure. A great tale! Support local journalism Make a donation If you appreciate Barker’s recommendations or know a friend who would benefit, she runs our literary concierge program, Trust Me Youll Love It. Members receive a book, hand-selected by Karin, each month, shipped anywhere in the United States. Learn more and enroll in this program today online at BookwormofEdwards.com/trust-me-youll-love-it-enrollment-form .

