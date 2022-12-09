Ishaan Khatter looks at the ills of Bollywood

BY Agencies

Ishaan Khatter recently weighed in on the ills of Bollywood. Throughout this year, several high-profile, big-budget Hindi films fell flat at the box office while southern films raked in big bucks at the same time. Despite a mini resurgence over the past month, many are still concerned about the shape of Bollywood in terms of content and commerce.

The actor said it was because the established formula of what would work was gone after the pandemic. He was last seen in the horror comedy “Phone Bhoot”, alongside Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Even though the film received positive reviews, it did not do very well at the box office, earning only Rs 17.6 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 25 crore.

During a recent interaction with a major media house, Ishaan spoke about the changing tastes of the public when it comes to movies.

“People’s viewing habits have changed. A lot of people are watching movies on streaming platforms rather than going to the cinema. People make choices and that’s something we as actors have to We don’t know what kind of movies people would rather watch at home than on the big screen,” he said.

He added: “There was an idea that there was a certain formula that worked. That has now been thwarted. The best thing is to creatively follow your instincts and try to make a good movie. Hopefully that more people will focus on making a good movie and deal with the rest later. That’s the optimistic way of looking at it.

Ishaan will next be seen in the war drama “Pippa.” Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan among others. Set in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film tells the true story of war hero, Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta.