Santa at the Zoo, Dave Coz, Mariachi Sun of Mexico

Bid on art at the Hal Marcus Gallery online auction

Still looking for Christmas gifts? The Hal Marcus Gallery, 1308 N. Oregon St., is hosting a Hal-iday online auction of 68 signed prints, with all bids opening from $25, through 7 p.m. Sunday. The event marks the third gallery auction of the year. To see a preview of the signed prints, visithttps://app.elevatedfundraising.com/auction/v3pEZ/items

Santa eats at the El Paso Zoo

As part of its WinterFest season, the El Paso Zoo will host Santa Claus from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Photos can be taken from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will also be holiday arts and crafts and holiday music. Visitors can play in the snow and watch the animals open presents as part of daily enrichment.

Anthony, Texas, Christmas Lights Parade

The Anthony, Texas Christmas Lights Parade will take place Friday from 6-9 p.m. It starts at Wildcat Drive, down South Main Street to Franklin Street. It will end at Henry Miramontes Memorial Park, 101 Richard WhiteRoad.

“A Drag Queen Christmas”

For the eighth year in a row, Murray & Peter will perform “A Drag Queen Christmas” at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Plaza Theater. Doors will open at 7 p.m. The event is hosted by Nina West. Tickets, ranging from $35 to $75, plus fees, are available atTicketmaster.com.

Iced tea and dessert evening

Treat your taste buds to a Frosty Tea & Dessert party starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jane & Jensen Nostalgia Boutique, 2218 E. Mills Ave. photo booth with Mrs. Claus, enjoy homemade ice cream and a topping bar, decadent desserts and tea cakes, and discover a gingerbread garden and greenhouse. The event is mostly free, with the exception of a tea party inside the boutique from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tea party tickets are $40 and are available atwww.teaandtoastcart.com/teaparty; there will also be a charge for photos with Mrs. Claus.

Third Annual Artspace Holiday Market

Shop for the holidays at Artspace’s Third Annual Holiday Market from 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Artspace Gallery El Paso Lofts, 601 N. Oregon St. The market will include the sale of jewelry, artwork digital prints, photographs, clothing, prints and paintings. Music and refreshments will also be provided.

Meet and greet Grinchmas

Shindigs & Events will host a meet and greet with the Grinch from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at 6400 Airport Road, Suite WX. The free-for-people event will include photos with the Grinch. Christmas items and treats will be sold. The event will also take place from 3-7 p.m. on December 18 at the Greenhouse Event Hall, 4242 Hondo Pass Drive, Suite 104.

Holiday Film Festival to show free movies

Families in El Paso can enjoy free holiday movies at the Plaza Theater. The film series, sponsored by GECU and presented by the El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival, is part of El Paso Live’s WinterFest. Next films: Sunday: “Elf” at 1 p.m. and “The Polar Express” at 3:30 p.m.; December 18: “Four Christmases” at 1 p.m. and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at 3:30 p.m.

“Deep in the Heart” Fundraiser Screening

Second Chance Wildlife Rescue will host a special screening of “Deep in the Heart,” narrated by Matthew McConaughey, at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 250 Montecillo Blvd. Tickets are $15 and are used to support wildlife rescue and rehabilitation. The film will be followed by a discussion with wildlife restorers. Assigned seats can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3FDCKmu

Rapper Alvaro Diaz at Lowbrow Palace

Urban-alt Puerto Rican rapperlvaro dazwill perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Lowbrow Palace, 1006 Texas Ave. Tickets are $30 plus fees and are available at www.lowbrowpalace.com.

Dave Koz and Friends

The Dave Koz & Friends 25eThe Christmas Anniversary Tour will come to El Paso on December 13. The show will take place at 7 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre. The concert will also feature Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui and Rebecca Jade. Tickets, ranging from $45 to $150 plus fees, are available atTicketmaster.com.

Mariachi Sun of Mexico

Led by the incomparable Jos Hernndez, Mariachi Sol de Mexico returns to El Paso for a festive musical tribute to Mexican Christmas traditions with a 7 p.m. performance on December 15 at the Plaza Theater. Tickets, ranging from $29 to $69, plus fees, are available at Ticketmaster.com

Do not miss the visit “The Sistine Chapel of Michelangelo”

“Michelangelos Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,” a self-guided tour, will run through January 1 at Sunland Park Mall. The tour features fabric graphics that represent approximately 80% of the life-size artwork on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. Opening hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday. Tickets: $22.20 for adults, $14.95 for youth ages 4-12. Discounts are available for seniors, students, military and family packages. Shop online athttps://chapelsistine.com/exhibitions/el-paso. Tickets can be purchased at the door with certain capacity limits.

Mara Corts Gonzlez can be reached at 915-546-6150, [email protected]; @EPTMaria on Twitter.