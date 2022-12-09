Entertainment
Lemonheads at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 5 things to know – Macomb Daily
Evan Dando has largely focused on creative progression, both in and out of his band Lemonheads.
But the 30th anniversary of the band’s fifth studio album, “It’s A Shame About Ray,” has them celebrating the past.
Dando, 55, and his current Lemonheads have been on the road this year playing “Ray” in its entirety. The 1992 album put the band on the business chart, going gold and reaching No. 36 on the Billboard 200. The title track reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart and was included in the 200 list. best Pitchfork tracks from the 90s, while the video featured a young Johnny Depp.
Dando and company have planned new music, but right now they’re enjoying a “Rockin’ Stroll” through one of its peak moments, and feel no shame about it…
Dando says over the phone that he was happy to spend the year immersed in the “Ray” album. “I still enjoy it a lot. The songs are kind of timeless, I think, so for me it really works. And (playing it) is really fun. Getting older and playing rock ‘n’ roll is perversely fun, it’s there really is. There’s something wrong with it, but it’s just a lot of fun.
Three decades later, Dando considers the success of “Ray” to be “just being in the right place at the right time.” We were very lucky with the explosion of alternative rock that we all worked hard for. Everyone we’ve hung out with, like. ’87 was selling (concerts) Babes in Toyland, Superchunk. It was like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on here? It’s (spoiled)!” We were all like, ‘It’s definitely not going to last’ so we just basked in the fat from the dirt.
After recording “Ray”, the Lemonheads were asked to record a cover of “Mrs. Robinson” for the 25th anniversary of “The Graduate”. The song gave the group their first mainstream airplay and was later added to the “Ray” tracklist which Dando still has ambivalent feelings for.” We didn’t want that to happen at all. It was weird hitting him like that. It was like the show business hijinks of old school. We got caught in the middle, and it was bigger than us, so… whatever. Luckily, Marty Scorsese helped it all out by putting it in “The Wolf of Wall Street”. That makes sense… it embodies all that sordid s*** from the 90s. It looks good.
Juliana Hatfield was part of Lemonheads when “Ray” was recorded, leaving afterwards to start a solo career. She opens some of the shows of the 30th anniversary tour, notably in Detroit. “I love playing with her,” says Dando. ” She is incredible. She is great. She has this classic personality; she ends up loving having fun, which is lucky, but it’s like a struggle. But I love playing with her and she’s going to do a few (dates) on this tour, so hopefully we’ll play together a bit.
Dando says a new Lemonheads album is “the next step” for the band, which hasn’t released any new material since 2006. “We’ve been pretty quiet, so we have to make some real noise. We we’ve, like, three=quarters of it talked about we just have to go out there and do it, after this tour And I tried to write this book, kind of a memoir I’ve been doing it for a while; I feel like it’s the weekend and I have a 300 page homework due on Monday (laughs) ‘Is it already done? Is it already done? Where is it?!’ It will be done when… I finish it.
Lemonheads and Juliana Hatfield perform Sunday, December 11 at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2022/12/09/lemonheads-at-saint-andrews-hall-5-things-to-know/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Lemonheads at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 5 things to know – Macomb Daily
- The Mogg ain’t Shakin
- Union Set for ECAC Hockey Weekend against Princeton and #2/3 Quinnipiac
- Google must remove ‘clearly inaccurate’ information if asked, European Union court rule
- Sanaullah challenges Imran to dissolve assemblies
- Men Bollywood Shahrukh Khan White Pathani Salwar Kurta Leelan – Etsy
- China, Saudi Arabia strike oil, telecom deals as Xi visits DW 9/12/2022
- Celines’ fall 2023 show was the perfect ode to Indie Sleaze
- Inside Housing – Insight – UK Housing Awards 2022 – Winners
- Santa at the Zoo, Dave Coz, Mariachi Sun of Mexico
- Novak Djokovic, Asics Reveal Court FF3 Novak tennis sneaker
- Former New York Stock Exchange CEO’s Wealth Management Firm Opens First Office in Florida | Business Observer