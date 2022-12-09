Lemonheads at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 5 things to know – Macomb Daily

Evan Dando has largely focused on creative progression, both in and out of his band Lemonheads.

But the 30th anniversary of the band’s fifth studio album, “It’s A Shame About Ray,” has them celebrating the past.

Dando, 55, and his current Lemonheads have been on the road this year playing “Ray” in its entirety. The 1992 album put the band on the business chart, going gold and reaching No. 36 on the Billboard 200. The title track reached No. 5 on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart and was included in the 200 list. best Pitchfork tracks from the 90s, while the video featured a young Johnny Depp.

Dando and company have planned new music, but right now they’re enjoying a “Rockin’ Stroll” through one of its peak moments, and feel no shame about it…

Dando says over the phone that he was happy to spend the year immersed in the “Ray” album. “I still enjoy it a lot. The songs are kind of timeless, I think, so for me it really works. And (playing it) is really fun. Getting older and playing rock ‘n’ roll is perversely fun, it’s there really is. There’s something wrong with it, but it’s just a lot of fun.

Three decades later, Dando considers the success of “Ray” to be “just being in the right place at the right time.” We were very lucky with the explosion of alternative rock that we all worked hard for. Everyone we’ve hung out with, like. ’87 was selling (concerts) Babes in Toyland, Superchunk. It was like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on here? It’s (spoiled)!” We were all like, ‘It’s definitely not going to last’ so we just basked in the fat from the dirt.

After recording “Ray”, the Lemonheads were asked to record a cover of “Mrs. Robinson” for the 25th anniversary of “The Graduate”. The song gave the group their first mainstream airplay and was later added to the “Ray” tracklist which Dando still has ambivalent feelings for.” We didn’t want that to happen at all. It was weird hitting him like that. It was like the show business hijinks of old school. We got caught in the middle, and it was bigger than us, so… whatever. Luckily, Marty Scorsese helped it all out by putting it in “The Wolf of Wall Street”. That makes sense… it embodies all that sordid s*** from the 90s. It looks good.

Juliana Hatfield was part of Lemonheads when “Ray” was recorded, leaving afterwards to start a solo career. She opens some of the shows of the 30th anniversary tour, notably in Detroit. “I love playing with her,” says Dando. ” She is incredible. She is great. She has this classic personality; she ends up loving having fun, which is lucky, but it’s like a struggle. But I love playing with her and she’s going to do a few (dates) on this tour, so hopefully we’ll play together a bit.

Dando says a new Lemonheads album is “the next step” for the band, which hasn’t released any new material since 2006. “We’ve been pretty quiet, so we have to make some real noise. We we’ve, like, three=quarters of it talked about we just have to go out there and do it, after this tour And I tried to write this book, kind of a memoir I’ve been doing it for a while; I feel like it’s the weekend and I have a 300 page homework due on Monday (laughs) ‘Is it already done? Is it already done? Where is it?!’ It will be done when… I finish it.

Lemonheads and Juliana Hatfield perform Sunday, December 11 at Saint Andrew’s Hall, 431 E. Congress St., Detroit. Doors at 6:30 p.m. 313-961-8961 or saintandrewsdetroit.com.