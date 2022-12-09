Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap Says Pan-India Movement Driven Bollywood to Destroy Itself | Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap said the trend of jumping on the bandwagon has been Bollywood’s downfall lately. In a recent interaction, the filmmaker cited the example of the pan-Indian film trend and said the bandwagon was responsible for the destruction of Bollywood. Anurag criticized the alleged lack of originality of the Hindi film industry according to him. Read also : Anupam Kher says Anurag Kashyap’s take on Bollywood woes is ‘not important’
Anurag’s latest film, Dobaaraa, hit theaters this year. The Taapsee Pannu standout was a commercial failure even though it received moderate critical acclaim. Anurag previously directed Choked, a Netflix film, released in 2020.
During a panel discussion organized by Galatta Plus, Anurag mentioned that he told filmmaker Nagraj Manjule that his film Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema. I was talking to Nagraj and told him that Sairat destroyed Marathi cinema, Sairat’s success. Because all of a sudden people realized it was possible to make so much money that they stopped making these movies. Everyone wanted to emulate Sairat, he said. Sairat, released in 2016, is the highest grossing Marathi film of all time.
Anurag added that the pan-Indian blockbuster craze has done the same to Bollywood now. With pan-India, what is happening now is that everyone is trying to make a pan-India film. Success will be 5-10%. Movies like Kantara and Pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, no matter how successful, when you try to emulate that and set up a project, that’s when you start heading for disaster. This is the bandwagon on which Bollywood has destroyed itself. You have to find films that give you courage, he said.
The term pan-Indian films started to be used after the success of the SS Rajamoulis Baahubali franchise, whose first film was released in 2015. The year 2022 has seen a number of pan-Indian blockbusters including KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR, two of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Apart from these, Ponniyin Selvan: I, Kantara, Vikram and Brahmastra Part One Shiva all made money across India.
