Trevor Noah thanks the public and black women in his final signature of ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah bid farewell to “The Daily Show” and took a few minutes to thank fans and black women during his final signing on the show.

Noah recalled his early days as host of the popular show and how it took them time to find enough people to fill the audience.

“I’m grateful to all of you,” Noah said in a clip released before his final show aired. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.

Noah added that acting was also difficult and in his early days as a comedian he was used to seeing empty seats at his shows. He said that because of these experiences, he never took the public for granted.

I always appreciate every seat that’s been filled to watch something I do, because I know the empty seat behind it, so thank you,” he continued. “Thank you to the people watching, to the people who shared the clips, to everyone who had an opinion, to everyone who was kind and kind enough.”

The comedian also thanked his harshest critics and slyly added, “We still have the ratings.”