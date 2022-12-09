Entertainment
Trevor Noah thanks the public and black women in his final signature of ‘The Daily Show’
Trevor Noah bid farewell to “The Daily Show” and took a few minutes to thank fans and black women during his final signing on the show.
Noah recalled his early days as host of the popular show and how it took them time to find enough people to fill the audience.
“I’m grateful to all of you,” Noah said in a clip released before his final show aired. I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience.
Noah added that acting was also difficult and in his early days as a comedian he was used to seeing empty seats at his shows. He said that because of these experiences, he never took the public for granted.
I always appreciate every seat that’s been filled to watch something I do, because I know the empty seat behind it, so thank you,” he continued. “Thank you to the people watching, to the people who shared the clips, to everyone who had an opinion, to everyone who was kind and kind enough.”
The comedian also thanked his harshest critics and slyly added, “We still have the ratings.”
He then changed course and gave a special shout out to black women.
“I’ve often been credited with these big ideas,” the host said. “Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nurtured and informed me? My mother, my grandmother, my aunts, all those black women in my life.”
He went on to say that he tells people that if they want to know more about America, they should ask black women because, “unlike everyone else, black women can’t afford to mess around. and discover”.
Black people understand how hard it is when things go wrong, Noah added. “When things are bad, black people know it’s getting worse for them. But black women, in particular, know what shit is.”
The popular TV host concluded his farewell speech with some advice. “If you really want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way or the fairest way, talk to black women, Noah said. Those are many reasons why I’m here.”
