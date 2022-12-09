Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s 62-year-old Fiat 1100 on video





Veteran actor Dharmendra recently celebrated his 87th birthday yesterday. The actor has acted in several films and is known for the roles he played in them. He has been in the film industry for a very long time and apart from acting he has also produced films. Like most Bollywood celebrities, Dharmendra also has many luxury vehicles in his garage, but there has always been one car that has remained dear to him. The first car the actor bought was a Fiat 1100. The actor shared a video on social media where he is seen with his beloved car which is kept in pristine condition. The video was shared by the actor on his Instagram profile. The Fiat 1100 seen here in the video is actually a 63 year old car. The actor bought this car in 1960. In the short video, the veteran actor can be heard saying, “Hi guys, my first car. I bought it for 18,000 only. At that time, 18,000 was a good thing. I kept it well. This seems good? Pray for that, he should always be with me. As said in the video, the actor bought the car for Rs 18,000 and he hasn’t sold the car since. If he didn’t sell the car, it was because he was afraid that one day he would lose his job and then could use the same car as a taxi. Also Read: Forgotten Hyundai Cars and SUVs: From Terracan to Sonata Gold The Fiat 1100 was one of the first cars to be launched in the Indian market. Unlike today, Fiat was a popular automaker in India. Fiat cars were among the wealthy and privileged people at that time. It was even considered a status symbol. The Fiat 1100 is considered a vintage car today and many people enjoy collecting vintage cars in their garage. We have seen several well-maintained examples of vintage cars and Dharmendra’s Fiat is also one of them. The Fiat 1100 was popular among buyers for its unique design. Dharmendra’s car is finished in an olive green shade with broze or copper color accents in various places. As this is a car that is close to the hearts of the actors, he has completely restored the exterior and the interior could also have been redone to keep it looking fresh. The Fiat 1100 car was equipped with a 1089 cc four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 36 hp. The car was mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The motor powers the rear wheel. This car can still be found on the road in many parts of the country, especially in Mumbai where it was used as a taxi. As we mentioned above, Dharmendra has a good collection of cars in his garage. It has cars like Mercedes-Benz SL500, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Land Rover Range Rover SUV, etc. Other family members have been spotted in cars such as Mercedes-Benz S-Class S550, Porsche 911, Porsche Cayenne, Pajero SFX, BMW X6, Audi Q5 and BMW X5 luxury SUV. Dharmendras’ wife uses cars like a Hyundai Santa Fe, an Audi Q5 and a Mercedes-Benz ML-Class. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500

