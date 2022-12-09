JournalismJobs.com – Job Listing – Business, Arts and Entertainment, and Government Journalist





date posted December 08, 2022 Industry Newspapers / Yarns Speciality Unspecified Training required Licence Work status Full time Salary $22-$24/hour depending on experience. Website http://www.summitdaily.com The description: The Summit Daily News, located in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, is looking for a reporter to cover arts and entertainment and government beats in addition to business reporting. This position typically works a Sunday through Thursday schedule. Here at Summit Daily News, we punch above our weight, producing award-winning, hard-hitting journalism that seeks to hold authority accountable and strengthen the bonds of our communities. We live to tell the story of Summit County, where outdoor enthusiasts come to ski, snowboard, mountain bike, backpack, trail run, climb, raft, kayak, sail , SUP, fishing, hunting, camping. Should we continue? We are looking for an adventurous spirit with a love for the outdoors and mountain towns. We’re looking for someone who likes to work hard and play hard – a mature, ambitious journalist who can write about the things locals and visitors want to know: new companies, events, big name gigs while asking top leaders in the community issues to act as a watchdog for two towns in Summit County (Breckenridge Town Council and Silverthorne Town Council). Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Generate seven stories per week.

Take photos and videos.

Demonstrate effective use of social media tools to find stories and cover trending news.

Work with community leaders/personalities as well as other newsroom staff.

Be flexible in a changing and fast-paced environment.

Ensure accuracy, fairness and correct spelling in all reports.

Follow the direction and vision of the editor of Summit Daily News.

Meet deadlines without exception.

Be a team player and fill in to report vacancies as needed.

Be ethical within the guidelines set by the publisher. Qualifications: Degree in Journalism, English or Communications required.

One year of press room experience is preferred.

Must be available to work some evenings and weekends. The schedule for this job is usually Sunday through Thursday each week, and hours are flexible outside of scheduled public meetings. Pay between $22 and $24/hour depending on experience. Competitive benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance after 60 days of employment, a $500 recreation bonus after six months, and a 401k plan, including company correspondence, after one year. Use of the office ski pass is also available. Swift Communications is an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, health status. protected veteran or any other characteristic protected by law. You can apply via our careers page at www.swiftcom.com/careers or send your resume to [email protected] When applying, mention that you saw this job listed on JournalismJobs.com. JournalismJobs.com Copyrighted Job Ads — 1998-2022

