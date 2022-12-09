The Parks and Recreation actor was 92 – Deadline





Helen Slayton-Hughes, a prolific actress with small roles in dozens of TV shows and movies, but best known for her recurring role as court reporter Ethel Beavers on the NBC sitcom Parks and recreation, is dead. She was 92 years old. Her family announced her death on Facebook yesterday, writing: “Helen passed away last night. Her pain has ended but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support of her and her work. Rest, my sweet. – With love: the Hughes family” No further details were immediately available. Arriving late in life in professional television and film—she had performed frequently on stage in the San Francisco area and elsewhere for many years—Slayton-Hughes earned her first film and television credits in the early 1980s. , with appearances in the Featured Albert Finney-Diane Keaton shoot the moon and Valérie Bertinelli’s TV movie The princess and the taxi driver. She turned her attention to more serious performance in the early 2000s, with roles of older women on Nash Bridges, The Drew Carey Show, Judging Amy, The West Wing, NYPD Blue, Malcolm in the Middle, Arrested Development, My Name is Earl, True Blood, Veronica Mars, The Middle and Fresh off the boat. Her signature role came in 2011, when she joined Parks and recreation. Over the next four seasons and 11 episodes, she’ll play Ethel Beavers, the deadpan, no-nonsense stenographer surrounded by the eccentrics of Pawnee’s local government offices. In a memorable Season 3 episode, overconfident ladies’ man Tom (played by Aziz Ansari) tries to charm Ethel, who won’t get any of it. In a Season 5 episode, April (Aubrey Plaza) and Andy (Chris Pratt) show up at Ethel’s house late at night to get her to sign on a marriage license, only to find the stenographer otherwise busy with an appointment that went smoothly. Asked by April and Andy if Ethel would agree to be their adoptive grandmother – a standard TV sitcom sentimental trope – Ethel shrugged with an unenthusiastic “fine”. Last year, after being cast in the Ed Helms sitcom Peacock Rutherford FallsSlayton-Hughes tweeted: “I’m thrilled and honored to have even the smallest of pieces (albeit that of a gorgeous woman on her birthday) in Rutherford Falls – on Peacock in April!… the show is SO special! Don’t miss it!”

