Bollywood roundup: Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and many more…

Deepika Looks Super Sexy In ‘Pathaan’ Debut Song ‘Besharam Rang’

Mumbai– The makers of ‘Pathaan’ are all set to release the first song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the film on December 12. The track should present Deepika Padukone at her best and shows breathtaking chemistry between her and Shah Rukh Khan.

Siddharth reveals: “Yes, it’s true that the first song of our film comes out on Monday. It’s called Besharam Rang and will feature two of the biggest superstars of our generation, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, in their sexiest avatar yet.

He adds, “For us, this is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m sure it will remain a party anthem for many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and the public to patiently wait for the song when it comes out on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now on!

SRK and Deepika are one of the greatest on-screen couples in Indian cinema history given their epic blockbusters ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’ and ‘Happy New Year’. The pair sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the set of ‘Besharam Rang’ took the internet by storm.

The duo shot this hugely upbeat song in Mallorca as SRK flaunted an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini body. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped up the schedule on March 27.

Malaika Arora Gets Candid About Arjun Kapoor: ‘I’m Not Ruining His Life’

Mumbai– Malaika Arora finally got candid about her love life with the actor Arjun Kapoor and said she wasn’t ruining her life by dating him on the latest episode of “Moving In with Malaika.”

In the latest episode of her reality show, Malaika channeled her inner comic and talked about being focused on her way of walking, her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her relationship with Arjun. She even made jokes about her sister Amrita Arora and her friend Anusha Dandekar.

Malaika spoke at length about Arjun and said that she is not ruining her life by dating him.

She said: “And unfortunately, not only am I old, but I’m also dating a younger man. I mean I have guts. I mean I’m ruining his life, right? I’m not wasting his life.

“It’s not like he was going to school and he couldn’t concentrate on his studies and I told him to come with me. I mean, every time we have a date, it’s not like he’s screwing up class. I didn’t catch him on the street while he was catching Pokemon.

Malaika said Arjun is “a fucking grown man”.

“We are two consenting adults. If an older man is dating a younger girl, he is a gambler. But if an older woman is dating a younger man, she’s a cougar. It is not fair.”

Arjun Kapoor: “I finally found my rhythm in the cinema”

Mumbai– Actor Arjun Kapoor revealed that through his upcoming films, he will tackle various genres and challenge himself to deliver better performances.

“As an actor, my journey in film has been one of immense learning and growth. I feel like I’ve finally found my groove in film and discovered what I really want to do on screen. I realized that I only needed projects that bring me happiness and help me mature on screen,” Arjun said.

He added: “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is one of those films that gave me so much love and appreciation. I received acting accolades for this film and I can’t be grateful enough. for this project.

Arjun hopes to wow everyone again and earn rave reviews with Aasman Bhardwaj’s ‘Kuttey’ and Ajay Bahl’s ‘The Ladykiller’.

He said: “‘Kuttey’ is that movie again which I think will bring me a lot of joy and love, and then I’m confident that ‘The Ladykiller’ will also be a great movie and hopefully will make stand out in my performance. I’ve always wanted to be part of believable films that also allow me to excel on screen as a performer.

Arjun continued, “I wanted to collaborate with storytellers who believe in me and push me to do better. Dibakar Banerjee, Aasman Bhardwaj and Ajay Bahl are filmmakers for whom I bared my soul. So, yes, I hope Kuttey and The Ladykiller become big hits. I bet a lot on them and I hope people will like what I did on screen!”

Kashika Kapoor Makes B’wood Debut With Pradip Khairwar’s Romantic Comedy

Mumbai– Actress Kashika Kapoorwho was seen in the web series ‘The Vibe Hunters’, is set to make her Bollywood debut with director Pradip Khairwair’s upcoming romantic comedy film.

She said: “Finally, now that I can talk about it and by the grace of Ganpati Bappa, I am ready to start working on my first Bollywood film. My film should start filming by the end of next week. , and I’m more than excited for this chance.I always imagined myself acting in my first Bollywood movie at the age of 20, and with this movie, my dream finally comes true.

“We took a long time to understand and develop every aspect of my personality for this role. For my role, I constantly attend workshops and it was a fascinating experience,” she added.

Pradeep is known for movies such as ‘Sarkar 3’, ‘Blind Love’ and many more, and now comes up with another project which still has no title.

“The films will tackle a very delicate subject of girls’ education with a strong message that will be sent to young people, but the story will also take many unexpected turns. I will be sharing the screen with Anuj Saini and I am really thrilled,” Kashika said.

The actress visited the Siddhi Vinayak Temple to ask for blessings and said she hoped to get positive feedback for her upcoming movie.

“Every actor in the industry always hopes to star in a film about a subject that will gain notoriety. However, I am making my big Bollywood debut with a film that has such a strong message, and for that, I am truly thankful and grateful. to my director and the entire crew. Making a great debut under the direction of Pradeep sir is something I look forward to,” she concluded.

Malaika Arora: “I want to do things for myself”

Mumbai– Malaika Arora talked about how she copes with all the pressure and said that now she wants to do things for herself.

She said: “Personally, I’ve become in a way because I’m very aware of people’s perception and what they’ll say, how will it be taken, hurting people’s feelings…he there’s a constant battle there.”

Malaika, who is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, added: “I feel like I want to go against the grain for a change now. I want to do things for myself, I want to push the boundaries.

Malaika made her digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar. She’s set to give fans access to her life through unfiltered conversations in a brand new show, “Moving In With Malaika.” Created by Banijay Asia and Malaika Arora, the series is streaming now. (IANS)