‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes dies at 92





Helen Slayton-Hughes, who is best known for playing Ethel Beavers on the NBC mockumentary series “Parks and Recreation,” has died at age 92, her family has confirmed. On Slayton-Hughes Facebook pagethe Hughes family announced the death of the actor but did not specify the cause of death. “To friends and fans of our beloved Helen, Helen passed away last night,” the post read. “Her pain is over but her fierce spirit lives on. Thank you for the love and support from her and her work. Helen Slayton-Hughes as Ethel Beavers in the fifth season of “Parks and Recreation.” Peacock On their Facebook page, the Slayton-Hughes family also shared a video montage of the actor over the years. “To our beloved Helen, you have always made us laugh,” read the text overlaid on the video. “Thank you for the love and the laughter. You have inspired us all by living your dream to the end. Rest now, our sweet Helen. We know the laughter will continue wherever you are. The video also began with a quote from Slayton-Hughes which read, “I love to do drama, but I always get hired to do comedy.” And it ended with another quote, “The universe is preparing for a great project: preparing for my departure.” Born in 1930, Slayton-Hughes graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in drama and a master’s degree in communication from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, according to IMDb, the entertainment database. Throughout her long career, Slayton-Hughes spent approximately 40 years performing on stage and in over 200 plays and musicals. She appeared in Good Night and Good Luck, Hesher”, Pretty Little Liars, Burning Love, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl and Veronica Mars, Hes All That and more. Helen Slayton-Hughes at the special screening of Netflix’s “The Curse Of Bridge Hollow” on October 8, 2022 in Los Angeles. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images However, Slayton-Hughes is best known for her role as often grumpy court reporter Ethel Beavers on “Parks and Recreation,” which aired from 2009 to 2015. According IMDbSlayton-Hughes is survived by her four children and six grandchildren.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/popculture/tv/parks-and-recreation-helen-slayton-hughes-dead-rcna61023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos