Star Wars Happy Days actor Gary Friedkin dies of complications from COVID-19





article Gary Jay Friedkinknown for his roles in “Happy Days““Young Doctors in Love” and “Star Wars” passed away. He was 70 years old. According to his obituarythe actor died on December 2 after complications of COVID-19 with his brother and sister-in-law by his side. For the past five years, Friedkin has resided in Youngstown, Ohio. “He endured a difficult three and a half weeks in the medical intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, due to complications from Covid,” read his obituary. Friedkin’s game career spanned four decades, with his acting debut in 1981 “Under the Rainbow.” He would go on to play Dr. Milton Chamberlain in “Young Doctors in Love” and Clarence the Cook in “Happy Days.” 1982 episode “Happy Days” with Henry Winkler and Gary Friedkin. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) The 4-foot-tall actor has also made appearances on ‘Blade Runner’ and as an Ewok in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise. Gary has worked with a long list of actors over his career, including Chevy Chase, Whoopie Goldberg, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston. “He [Friedkin] was a gift to all who knew him as an amazing son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Gary lived his life to the fullest, bringing endless laughter to his family and many friends while never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary has put countless smiles on people’s faces and left so many with their own ‘Gary story,'” the obituary continued. Tori Spelling and Gary Friedkin at 72 Market Street in Santa Monica, CA. (Jeff Vespa/WireImage) A scholarship was established in his name at Youngstown State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree. RELATED: Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after ‘fighting cancer’ “Although Gary may have been small in stature, he was a giant among his family and friends. His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him,” said added the obituary. A celebration of his life will take place in the spring of 2023. The family thanked everyone in advance for respecting their privacy at this time and encouraged everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine and boosterr to protect their families and communities. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

