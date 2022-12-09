Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan says his new movie is ‘huge’, calls industry changes a ‘recalibration’

It took dozens of security guards to ensure Indian superstar Hrithik Roshan could safely walk the 50 meters between the entrance to the Red Sea Mall and the cinema screening where his In Conversation event took place as part of the Red Sea Film Festival. Those lucky enough to secure a place in one of the festival’s most hotly contested talks heard the actor talk at length about his career, his charity work and the professional relationship he has with his father, director Rakesh Roshan .

“My dad was against me going into acting because of the struggle he had to go through,” Roshan said when asked whether or not his dad was supportive of his choice to get into acting. “He struggled very hard for 20 years and didn’t want me to go through what he went through. But I think there was something in me that was really determined.

“I wanted to prove myself because I grew up with a really bad stutter and this was my only chance to look and feel normal,” he continued, telling the audience how the The exclusion and isolation he felt due to his childhood stutter led him to set up a charitable foundation with the aim of helping children with special abilities. “What it did for me was equalize each of us in my head. I see myself in every human being I meet, which makes it very easy for me to connect with people. It makes me very empathetic, very tolerant and patient.

“I wouldn’t wish that on my kids or the kids of the world,” he said of the correlation between success and self-esteem experienced by many in the industry. “I would rather they grew up with enough self-esteem whether they were okay with success or not, and then aspired to better themselves as human beings or actors or whatever career that they choose.”

The actor also doesn’t rely on social media to boost his ego, stating that he “has never been the victim of anything negative on social media”, which he attributes to not not give it “a lot of attention”. “I need social media to contribute, to inspire, but I don’t indulge. If you post something to make yourself feel better about yourself, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. I make sure I feel my best when I post on social media because I don’t want to be at the mercy of people to make me feel good, so for me it’s always been great.

Roshan, who is one of the biggest names in Bollywood, spoke about the ever-changing nature of the industry. “He evolved for the better. It’s a process of evolution, we’ll only get better – if you don’t, nature will make sure you do.

The actor also commented on how, early in his career, movies released in Bollywood “had a formula, like a recipe”, and now that recipe “went out the window”.

“Cinema is now much more real because the collective consciousness of people as a society is growing, the pandemic has had a beautiful change on us; we are much more understanding, much better understood. It changed our perception of what entertainment should be. We ask for something better and better will come. It’s time for recalibration.

Would he like to work in Hollywood? Yes, but if the right story comes along. “I seek out scripts that come from a place of true passion and imagination and hope to incorporate them into my films myself.”

One of Roshan’s earliest movie memories is watching Steven Spielberg and Christopher Reeve’s “ET” as “Superman” on VHS. “I went crazy for these films! I’m a big cinema fan, I like great cinema, I like art and essays, of all genres. I am a very good film student.

It only took the moderator mentioning the word “dance” to the festival audience to encourage the actor to take a few steps, chanting songs from Roshan’s extensive filmography. Dancing, however, didn’t come naturally to the star. “It was a big part of my career, but it wasn’t intentional. I wasn’t a good dancer,” he said, recounting how he spent an entire night rehearsing on a small bed for a musical number in his first film.

“Maybe I’m talented, but I’m very hardworking and I understand music. I can break down the music in my head very well. I think the one thing I’ve been very strict about is that I don’t do the steps as they were shown to me; I try to make them mine. As an actor, it’s a blind spot. You do that with dialogue, and you have to do the same with steps. What is my interpretation of the step? It is a search.

Roshan is currently working on ‘Fighter’, India’s first aerial action film, which is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024. “It’s the biggest thing I’ve had the chance to try at least achieve,” he said of the film. before the bodyguards returned to the stage, the shouts of the crowd drowning out the heartfelt farewell of the actor: “I hope to continue to make good cinema, so I continue to enjoy this kind of love from your go.”