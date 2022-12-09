‘Happy Days’ and ‘Star Wars’ actor Gary Friedkin dies of COVID-19 at 70





Gary Friedkin who played an Ewok in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ has died aged 70 of complications from COVID-19, according to an online obituary. The actor died peacefully on Dec. 2 in a hospice after “enduring a difficult three and a half weeks” in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, according to the tribute in the Tribune Chronicle. . Born November 23, 1952 in Youngstown, Friedkin is remembered as a “gift to all who knew him”. A pianist, Friedkin trained at the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University, where he reportedly earned a degree in music. He moved to Los Angeles and made his Hollywood debut in the Chevy Chase comedy “Under the Rainbow” in 1981, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Seen here with Tori Spelling, Gary Friedkin is considered a “gift to all who knew him”. WireImage Shown here in “Happy Days,” Friedkin is celebrated for bringing endless laughter to his family and friends. Disney General Entertainment Contest The 4-foot-tall actor nicknamed Kishka “would have been an active member of Little People of America. He appeared in the hit movie “Blade Runner” and in episodes of “The Twilight Zone”, “The Practice” and “Chicago Hope”. He played Clarence, a cook at Arnolds restaurant, in “Happy Days.” More recently, Friedkin starred in Garry Marshall’s 2016 film “Mothers Day” as Shorty. “[Gary was] a son, a brother, a brother-in-law, an uncle, a great-uncle and an incredible friend,” the obituary read. “Gary lived his life to the fullest, making his family and many friends laugh endlessly, never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way.” The tribute continued: “Although Gary may have been short in stature, he was a giant among his family and friends. His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years by all who loved him. The obituary ended with a promise to celebrate Friedkin’s life in the spring and a call for “everyone to get vaccinated and step up to protect their families and communities.”

