The mean girls the musical film has found its clique. Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and Reneé Rapp (who starred as Regina George in the Broadway musical) are set to star in the ensemble cast. The Broadway musical adaptation of the 2004 teen comedy is heading to the screen via Paramount, which is planning a Paramount+ premiere. Bad girls – both the original film and the musical – follows teenager Cady Heron, who leaves Africa with her scientist parents for suburban Illinois, where she is drawn into the dynamics of the social hierarchy of her new high school . She falls in with a popular clique known as The Plastics. Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams starred in the original film, which grossed $128 million at the global box office and has since achieved cult teen movie status. Rice will play Cady, originally played by Lohan, with Rapp reprising her role as Regina (played by McAdams in the film). Cravalho will play Janis and Spivey will be Damien, originally played by Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese, respectively. Lorne Michaels will return to produce with the original mean girls screenwriter and star Tina Fey, who wrote the book for the Broadway show. Fey will also write the feature-length script for the musical, with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. are set to direct. Rice, repped by WME and Sloane Offer, is known for her role in the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, with recent credits including Easttown Mare and Netflix movie Secondary year. Cravalho is best known for her role in the animated film Moana, with upcoming credits that include the Hulu movie YA To crush and Amazon function The power. She can currently be seen on Hulu’s Darby of the dead and is replaced by Gersh, Stagecoach and Goodman Genow. Spivey got one of Broadway’s biggest recent breakthroughs for his role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A strange loop. Rapp, covered by Immersive Management, WME and Interscope, is known for her on-screen work in Mindy Kaling’s HBO Max comedy The sex life of college girls.

