‘The Great British Bake Off’ host Matt Lucas, a controversy magnet, is finally going away





welcome toDelicious or distressing, where we rate recent memes, videos, and other food news. Last week we talked aboutfitness and diet influencer Liver King confessing his insanely muscular body is due to steroids, not raw meat. Charcuterie and Butter, once rivals in the realm of the board, have moved from wooden boards to more elaborate, avant-garde structures, even. You say charcuterie board, I’ll bring you charcuteriecottage.While you rustle your pieces of bread on a butter board (yawn), I’ll bask in the warm rays of a buttercandle. The jury is out on the practicality of either, but tip for creativity either way. On the other side of the pond,Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas leaves the tent. GBBO has seen plenty of off-key blunders under Lucass’ reign, and be curious to see how the next season plays out in his absence. Also: Nestl is trying to make smeals (a portmanteau of small meals) happen. It will not arrive. Great British Bake Off host and comedian (?) Matt Lucas has announced that he will no longer be appearing in my Emotional Support Baking Contest and that’s, well, a start. From my point of view, Lucas’s humor, which tended towards the nervousness and the grimace, was simply not compatible with what makes the series great. That is, wholesome vibes, lovable contestants, and a big, genre-defying waif Noel Fielding, who thankfully remains on the show. I say the departure of Lucas is a start because GBBO could stillget a good look in the mirror. For starters, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith could spend less time calling flavors from outside Britain’s Brexit-locked borders weird, as they did with superstar baker Syabira Yusoffs who uses ingredients Malaysians literally all season long. Show creators could also spend less time on poorly thought out ideas like Mexico Week and more time getting us to know the contestants, which is always the best part of the show. If the showrunners really want to make the show great, they can find plenty of other ideas in my Tweet below. 3.1/5 delicious. Nico Avalle, digital production associate Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. Have you ever had the extremely common and relatable experience of building a gingerbread house, only to find yourself yearning for an experience that is… meatier? Yeah, me neither, but if there’s one thing the internet is going to do, it’s come up with something no one asked for. This is where charcuterie chalets come in. These miniature cottages, presumably made of salami, speck and soppressata, were created to replace gingerbread houses. Reactions have been mixed, the appeal of cold cuts is great, but many are (understandably) put off by the idea of ​​presenting them as a quaint decoration as part of the Christmas season. Personally, I don’t really see why these absurd and arguably pointless craft projects decorated with cheeses and breadsticks wouldn’t make an effective pasture board that doubles as a party icebreaker. To the critics of charcuterie chalets, I have this message to share: let joy into your life. 2.4/5 delicious. Sam Stone, Writer

