Hollywood’s famous mountain lion will be captured and investigated after killing a dog





LOS ANGELES Southern California’s most famous mountain lion, P-22, will be captured and given a health check after killing a dog that was walking in the Hollywood Hills, wildlife officials said Thursday . P-22 is a remarkably old cat in the wild, and after being found responsible for killing a leashed pet last month, he may be showing signs of distress,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in a statement. announcement with the National Park Service. After review, authorities will determine the best next steps for the animal while prioritizing the safety of surrounding communities, the agencies said in a joint statement. They did not indicate what might happen to the cougar. P-22 is wearing a tracking collar as part of a park service study and is known to Southern Californians for crossing two freeways to reach its roaming grounds, which are surrounded by urban areas. The big cat is regularly recorded on security cameras wandering around residential neighborhoods near Griffith Park, a sprawling wilderness and picnic area. P-22 is believed to be around 12 years old, making it the oldest southern California cougar currently under study. Most cougars live for about a decade. This is an unprecedented situation in which a puma has continued to survive in such an urban environment. As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on a habitat island appear to increase, and scientists are noting a recent change in its behavior,” the state wildlife department said. P-22 typically hunts deer and coyotes, but last month the National Park Service confirmed the cougar attacked and killed a Chihuahua mix that roamed the narrow streets of the Hollywood Hills. P-22 is also suspected of attacking another Chihuahua in the Silver Lake neighborhood last Sunday. Owner René Astorga said KABC-TV that he punched or kicked until the cougar freed the dog, which needed stitches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressdemocrat.com/article/news/famed-hollywood-mountain-lion-to-be-captured-studied/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos