Entertainment
Marvel Actor Leaves ‘Christian’ TV Channel After Candace Cameron Bure’s LGBTQ+ Comments, More ICYMI News | Gallery
2:32 p.m. PST, December 9, 2022
Neal Bledsoe, who has appeared in a Marvel series and is a staple of Christmas TV movies, is leaving the Great American Family network following Candace Cameron Bure’s anti LGBTQIA+ comments. “I hope GAF will change, but until everyone can be represented in their movies with pride, my choice is clear. I look forward to working with creators who put no limits on the stories we tell. and who pursue their message of values with open arms,” he said in a statement delivered toVariety.Candace, creative director at GAF, recently told WSJ.com that the network will “keep traditional marriage at its heart.” The GAF team, Candace said, is made up of “Christians who love the Lord and want to promote religious programs and good family entertainment.” In his statement, Neal added, “I want to be very clear: my support for the LGBTQIA+ community is unconditional. Nothing beats my silence or their ability to live and love freely in a world we are blessed to share with them. .”
Emmy-winning “Cheers” star Kirstie Alley died Dec. 5 after a brief private battle with colon cancer. Her children took to Instagram to share the sad news, writing, “We are sad to announce that our amazing, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a recently discovered battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family. closest. and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her endless zest for life and whatever adventures lay ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more incredible mother and grandmother. After Kirstie’s death, “Cheers” co-star Ted Danson called her “really brilliant.” John Travolta, fellow Scientologist and co-star of ” Look Who’s Talking,” said, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we’ll meet again.”
The relationship between TJ Holmes and Amy Robach has “Good Morning America” ramifications. The co-hosts, who have been in a secret relationship for months, were pulled from the air on Dec. 5 over their alleged affair. ABC News has announced that it is temporarily pulling the duo from “GMA 3,” an offshoot of their flagship program. “I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to reflect and work on what I think is best for the ABC News organization.” , explained the president of ABC, Kim Godwin. editorial appeal, as reported byThe Hollywood Reporter. “These decisions aren’t easy, they’re not knee-jerk, but they’re necessary for the brand and for our priority which, you know, is all of us people here at ABC.” On December 8, reports surfaced that ABC was reviewing the relationship to determine if TJ or Amy had breached their contracts. TMZ reported that ABC’s human resources and legal departments are trying to determine whether the couple pressured staff members to hide the romance or used company resources (think cars and drivers) to meet romantically.
Call it a Cardi B clapback with cash. Last weekend, a Twitter troll tried to bring down the Grammy winner while accusing her of “performing in someone’s backyard” during Miami Art Basel. Turns out the “backyard” was actually the SLS South Beach property in Miami Beach, one of the most luxurious hotels in South Florida. Cardi also shut down the Twitter user as she revealed her paycheck for the evening, which shows she earned $1 million for almost half an hour of work. [paid] $1 million to perform at this private elite bankers event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. ‘a Grammy.’
It was an about-face to the about-face. On Nov. 30, Jesse James’ fifth wife, former adult film actress Bonnie Rotten (real name: Alaina Hicks), announced her pregnancy while claiming the West Coast Choppers founder was cheating on her. She quickly filed for divorce. However, on December 5, she announced that she was returning to Jesse. “I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I checked his phone,” she wrote on Instagram, explaining that she was “working on the marriage I believe in “. Then, on Dec. 6, TMZ reported that Bonnie had again filed for divorce. In other words, she filed for divorce twice in three days. Jesse’s last two marriages to Sandra Bullock and Hot Rod racer Alexis DeJoria and his engagement to Kat Von D ended after he was caught cheating. He denied being unfaithful to Bonnie.
Emmy-winning Australian actress Toni Collette took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to announce that she and her musician husband, Dave Galafassi, have separated after nearly 20 years of marriage. The split was announced hours after photos emerged showing Dave passionately kissing another woman on a Sydney beach. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce our divorce. We are united in our decision and part ways with continued respect and care for each other. Our children are of paramount importance to us. and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We are grateful for the space and love you give us as we grow and peacefully go through this transition. photo of the words “Peace & Love Toni later edited her post to clarify that the divorce announcement came “after a long period of separation.”
Celine Dion suffers from a rare and incurable neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome, which causes her pain as well as health and voice problems. In an emotional Instagram video posted Dec. 8, the “All By Myself” singer said she was postponing her European tour as she revealed her diagnoses. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that’s what caused all the spasms I’ve had,” she explained, fighting back tears. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect all aspects of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulty when walking, and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing as I normally do.” In light of the news, Celine’s spring 2023 shows have been postponed to 2024 and eight of her summer 2023 shows have been canceled. Celine was supposed to start another residency show in Las Vegas in 2021, but her health continued to postpone that. “All I know is sing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing you all, to be on stage, to perform for you,” she added. said. “I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition does not allow me to give that to you right now. For me to join you again, I have no choice but to focus on my health right now. And I hope I’m on the road to recovery. That’s my goal and I’m doing everything I can to recover.
