Christopher Rosen: Hello Joyce! We come back to it with our fingers ready to tap on what looks to be one of the most competitive acting categories of the year, even though Film Twitter won’t admit that’s the case. I type, of course, on the best actor, where Brendan Fraser has been the online pick for months thanks to her performance in “The Whale.” But while Fraser has compelling narrative juice as a returning performer and beloved former star of ’90s comfort food movies, none of us are convinced he’ll be the last man standing here. But that may be putting the cart before the horse. This is one of my favorite categories to predict as there are apparently three obvious locks – Fraser, New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review winner Colin Farrel for “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Austin Butler for “Elvis” – and then a lot of dart throwing. I have Bill Nighy for “Live” and Mr. Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick” rounding out my five. But I’m not really convinced either will make the cut and I’ve been toying the last few days with setting tom hank for “A Man Named Otto”, Gabriel LaBelle for “The Fabelmans”, Paul Mescal for “Aftersun”, and even Will Smith for “Emancipation” (I know). But maybe that’s why I’m keeping it locked on Nighy and Cruise: There aren’t really many options that feel stronger than these two men, and each of these nominations – while deserved — also feels like honors for a lifetime’s accomplishment to boot. If I had to choose a replacement now, it would be Hanks. ‘A Man Called Otto’ – an American adaptation of ‘A Man Called Ove,’ the best-selling Swedish novel that was made into an Oscar-nominated feature film – is something in the middle of the Oscars, and if it was it 10 years ago I would probably have it in my Best Picture range. Hanks is awesome, sort of make a curmudgeon Clint Eastwood kinda but with Hanks’ heart of gold and the comedic timing of his ’90s run. Bridge of Spies” – but in a fluid year without many options, what if he enters? Joyce, tell me about that and then tell us what to think of the top three candidates – is Fraser the george king of the jungle?

joyceeng: Remember when Hanks was in play for double names for “Captain Phillips” and “Saving Mr. Banks” and was doubly snubbed? It could happen again, except he’s not (yet) expected to be in ‘A Man Called Otto’ or ‘Elvis’, although you and I both shortlisted him for the latter. somewhere else. It’s also funny that he couldn’t even win the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, aka the Australian Oscars, when “Elvis” swept. Anyway, I have the same best five actor as you. Nighy isn’t safe like the front three, but with a lack of options he should be fine. He also has Hugh Jackmanits direct competition Sony Pictures Classics, strain for him now. Is this a retrograde way to campaign for “The Son”? Imagine telling someone 11 months ago that people are seriously going to predict Tom Cruise for a Best Actor nomination for “Top Gun: Maverick.” But here we are. I have him because, on paper, he has the fewest flaws among the fringe contenders. Hanks has the best Oscar resume, but he’s had such a hard time getting nominations this century that I can’t trust him as a late movie nominee. As for Cruise’s “Mummy” predecessor, We talked Fraser was up the other day. So far, he hasn’t “performed” as a runaway sweeper: Volpi Cup loss to Farrell, Gotham loss to Danielle Deadwyler, snub of the Independent Spirit Award. And while he wasn’t expected to win the NYFCC, an NBR win was on the table, given the likes of that group, but that was fine with Farrell as well. Fraser can certainly turn things around with the TV awards (of course, he’s not attending the Golden Globes, so there won’t be a speech if he wins). But this category is also most tied to Best Picture, and with the polarizing reception of “The Whale” – in theaters now! – who could hold him back in the end. Then again, the industry might just be bawling their eyes out at “The Whale” like they did “CODA,” so who knows. You basically told everyone about “The Whale” this week, so I’m shocked you haven’t moved it into more categories. Where is Chris and what did you do to him?

Christopher Rosen: Lol, Joyce, it’s the new me! But actually I have Fraser and Hong Chau and you know i wanna predict queen Sadie sink too. But I do agree that the movie itself might be the biggest obstacle to a Fraseraissance. That’s why I ended up sticking with Butler. You know what movie people like? “Elvis”. I think he could be nominated eight or nine times this year, so much so that if Baz Luhrmann landed among the Best Director nominees, I wouldn’t be shocked. (Is ‘Elvis’ this year’s ‘Joker’?) In the end, Butler feels like he’s the pick – especially because recent Oscars history shows the value that the academy grants to real life transformations. Butler also does ~the work~ and while he’s not at home Eddie Redmayne campaign level yet, the season is still young. I know you have Butler first too, but my gut tells me you want to see Farrell get the win. Can you imagine a scenario where he does?

joyceeng: You know Farrell is my favorite – I still can’t get that line (you know that one) out of my head and can’t wait to watch the scene over and over again when “Banshees” comes out on HBO Max Tuesday – but I also don’t like hoping to predict my favorites, especially when there isn’t a ton of data yet. Right now, between Farrell and Butler, I would give the latter the advantage, but Farrell can take the Olivia Colman road to Volpi Cup, comedy Globe and BAFTA to Oscar gold. But if Butler does make it to the BAFTAs (he doesn’t exactly serve as “jury’s pick”), I wouldn’t be surprised if he won too since the Brits are bigger fans of Baz than the academy (#neverforget when he won Best Director for the iconic ‘Romeo + Juliet’, beating King of the World james cameron). Coming back to Cruise, here’s an idea I recently discussed with someone: what if he’s actually fourth?

Christopher Rosen: I will not argue with this. We all apparently got Nighy in there because he’s a beloved actor making what is perhaps one last run at academy fame in a movie released by the Sony Pictures Classics Oscar Factory. But despite my love and tears, ‘Living’ didn’t exactly catch fire – like ‘Otto’, it’s easy to imagine it would have landed five or six nominations plus best picture if it was the 90s. It’s possible that Nighy is the film’s only nominee – which likely puts him in the Mescal or Jeremy Pope long shot range despite appearances otherwise. So basically what I’m saying is if/when I pivot towards Hanks it will be Maverick that stays airborne and not Nighy. But I leave you the last word here: Nighy or Cruise?

joyceeng: I must say that at this second, I would choose Cruise. “Live” is indeed very quiet at the moment and, yes, we’re all assuming the CPS will be working their behind-the-scenes ninja magic on voters like they usually do. I guess using Jackman is one of them? This is truly one of the weirdest Best Actor races, so until Monday’s Globe nominations, I’ll stay in my Nighy-Cruise waiting pattern.

