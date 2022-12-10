ABC Drops Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Amid Nick Carter Rape Trial – The Hollywood Reporter





ABC will no longer air its scheduled Backstreet Boys holiday special this month, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Top secret vacation was scheduled for Dec. 14 but was pulled from the network’s schedule, and comedy reruns will air in its place. The special was to feature the boy band singing tunes from their holiday album of the same name released in October. The decision to withdraw the special follows a lawsuit filed Thursday alleging Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old fan on his tour bus after a 2001 concert in Tacoma, Washington. According to the Nevada civil lawsuit, Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, claims the singer picked her from a group of autograph seekers to join him on the tour bus, gave her an alcoholic drink called “VIP juice”. ” and assaulted her. The lawsuit alleges that three other anonymous accusers of Jane Doe suffered similar assaults from Carter between 2003 and 2006. One of the three anonymous accusers was allegedly underage. In a statement shared with Page 6Carter’s attorney, Michael Holtz, called the allegations “not only without legal basis, but also completely false.” These are not the first charges brought against the pop singer. In 2017, Melissa Schuman, a former member of the singing group Dream, publicly accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2003 when she was 18. At the time, Carter denied the allegations saying that Schuman had not previously told him that “everything we were doing was not consensual”. Prosecutors investigated Schuman’s allegations and declined to bring criminal charges against the star, citing the expiry of the statute of limitations.

