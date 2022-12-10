King Charles meets Hollywood owners of Wrexham Football Club





King Charles III visited Wrexham in North Wales on Friday and met the Hollywood actors who bought the new town’s football club. The King and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, traveled to Wrexham to celebrate the small town gaining city status last year. ‘Deadpool’ star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, most famous for his role in the comedy series ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’, took over modest football club Wrexham last year with an initial investment of 2 million ($2.7 million). Camilla said the takeover of the club was “an extraordinary story” as the Royal Family met the team and management and posed for photos. Reynolds and McElhenney became co-owners of the non-league side after buying out a group of fans. Their takeover and subsequent bid to promote the fifth-tier team became the subject of the hit docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” – the latest in a burgeoning trend of behind-the-scenes sports documentaries. The ongoing series was being filmed when Charles and Camilla visited. Dressed in dark suits, Reynolds and McElhenney smiled broadly as they met Charles and showed him and Camilla around. Reynolds said ahead of the royal visit that he was “incredibly excited”. “We will do everything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and the King’s visit is certainly one way of doing that.” Charles then paid tribute to the club in a speech at St Giles’ Church in the city, known as one of the Seven Wonders of Wales. “Earlier today I had the opportunity to see one of the other wonders of Wrexham, namely the football club, which is busy putting Wrexham on the map like never before,” said Charles said. He also praised the Welsh national football team for bringing “unprecedented international recognition to Wales by qualifying for the World Cup”. am/phz/ah

