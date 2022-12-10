Entertainment
Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas on the possibility of a ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ sequel: ‘I’ll be there tomorrow’
Josh Lucas wants a “Sweet Home Alabama” sequel to happen as much as fans do.
The ‘Yellowstone’ actor recently revealed he’s more than willing to film a sequel to the popular 2002 film, which also stars Reese Witherspoon. While he was hesitant to blame Witherspoon for the delay in making a sequel, he said he’s been pushing her for a sequel for some time.
“I would love to. I campaigned with her. I’m not going to say she’s the problem, but I think part of it is because Reese is so busy,” he said. told Entertainment Tonight. “I really believe in taking ownership, I hope she wants to be a part of it. Sculpting that part of her life isn’t that easy for her. I don’t have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope she can find a moment to do it. I’ll be there tomorrow.
Since 2002, Witherspoon has starred in a number of movies and TV shows, including ones she produced like “Big Little Lies.” In 2016, Witherspoon launched her own production company, Hello Sunshine.
REESE WITHERSPOON ON WORKING WITH MERYL STREEP ON ‘BIG LITTLE LIES’: SHE IS ‘FABULOUS’
Witherspoon’s success as a producer is something Lucas predicted while filming “Sweet Home Alabama,” saying he told people on set that she would do great things one day.
“I go back to when we were making this movie. I had this moment where I was like, ‘Wow, this woman is a really brilliant and powerful person,'” he said. “Not just, obviously, being a great actress, comedian that she was. She’s in her mid-20s at the time. I said to the director, I said to a few people, ‘Reese is going to direct a movie studio.’ They were like, ‘Really?'”
Looking back at his former co-star’s career now, he remarked, “If you look at what she does, she’s become a mogul.”
It looks like Witherspoon would also be open to returning to play the character of Melanie Smooter. She explained how “magical” it was to film certain scenes. One scene in particular, which she says touched fans the most, was inside the Tiffany store, something her new movie, “Something From Tiffany’s,” reminded her of.
“I think I was 24, and it was a night photo shoot, so we were up all night. And they had closed the whole store. So, we were allowed to walk around and watch all the jewelry, everything,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November. “It was just magical. It was very magical.”
The beloved film follows Witherspoon’s character, Melanie, as she returns home to Alabama from New York to file for divorce from her high school boyfriend-turned-husband Jake, played by Lucas, who doesn’t want a divorce and refuses to give him one.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Melanie had left the South and her small-town lifestyle years earlier, choosing to move to New York to reinvent her life. And she managed to have a successful career as a fashion designer and become a socialite. She finds herself engaged to the most eligible bachelor in town, Andrew Hennings (Patrick Dempsey), but needs the divorce she has been asking for for seven years to marry him.
After spending some time in her hometown, she realizes that it may not be as easy as she once thought to let go of that part of herself and that she may have judged his former life too harshly.
In the same interview, Lucas opened up about his current role on the hit show “Yellowstone,” where he stars alongside Kevin Costner. He plays a younger version of Costner’s character on the show, a job he calls “remarkable”, saying he was impressed by “the passion of the fans and people who love the show”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“What strikes me more than anything is the level of passion and the family atmosphere that this team and these cast have together,” Lucas said. “They train in the middle of nowhere in Montana, they’re very isolated, and they work incredibly hard. Everyone involved with the show is trying to do something special, and they put their soul and heart into it.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/yellowstone-actor-josh-lucas-on-possibility-sweet-home-alabama-sequel
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas on the possibility of a ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ sequel: ‘I’ll be there tomorrow’
- Cinque Stephens Records Career High In Men’s Basketballs 8th Consecutive Victory
- Is Donald Trump losing support from his base?
- Mignon du Preez: South African batsman retires from international cricket
- Haiti, Americas Region: Earthquake and Cholera – Revised Emergency Appeal No. MDRHT018 – Haiti
- Saudi crown prince hosts summit with China’s Xi Jinping and Gulf leaders
- Santander UK fined $108 million for failing to prevent money laundering
- $275 million in additional aid for Ukraine > U.S. Department of Defense > Release
- 109 student-athletes earn Fall Academic All-Big Ten Honors
- Ashley Graham bares it all in a sheer mesh dress
- Business News LIVE Today: The latest business news, share market news, economic and financial news
- UK, Japan and Italy to develop AI fighter jet – BBC News