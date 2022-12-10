Yellowstone actor Josh Lucas on the possibility of a ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ sequel: ‘I’ll be there tomorrow’

Josh Lucas wants a “Sweet Home Alabama” sequel to happen as much as fans do.

The ‘Yellowstone’ actor recently revealed he’s more than willing to film a sequel to the popular 2002 film, which also stars Reese Witherspoon. While he was hesitant to blame Witherspoon for the delay in making a sequel, he said he’s been pushing her for a sequel for some time.

“I would love to. I campaigned with her. I’m not going to say she’s the problem, but I think part of it is because Reese is so busy,” he said. told Entertainment Tonight. “I really believe in taking ownership, I hope she wants to be a part of it. Sculpting that part of her life isn’t that easy for her. I don’t have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope she can find a moment to do it. I’ll be there tomorrow.

Since 2002, Witherspoon has starred in a number of movies and TV shows, including ones she produced like “Big Little Lies.” In 2016, Witherspoon launched her own production company, Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon’s success as a producer is something Lucas predicted while filming “Sweet Home Alabama,” saying he told people on set that she would do great things one day.

“I go back to when we were making this movie. I had this moment where I was like, ‘Wow, this woman is a really brilliant and powerful person,'” he said. “Not just, obviously, being a great actress, comedian that she was. She’s in her mid-20s at the time. I said to the director, I said to a few people, ‘Reese is going to direct a movie studio.’ They were like, ‘Really?'”

Looking back at his former co-star’s career now, he remarked, “If you look at what she does, she’s become a mogul.”

It looks like Witherspoon would also be open to returning to play the character of Melanie Smooter. She explained how “magical” it was to film certain scenes. One scene in particular, which she says touched fans the most, was inside the Tiffany store, something her new movie, “Something From Tiffany’s,” reminded her of.

“I think I was 24, and it was a night photo shoot, so we were up all night. And they had closed the whole store. So, we were allowed to walk around and watch all the jewelry, everything,” she told Entertainment Tonight in November. “It was just magical. It was very magical.”

The beloved film follows Witherspoon’s character, Melanie, as she returns home to Alabama from New York to file for divorce from her high school boyfriend-turned-husband Jake, played by Lucas, who doesn’t want a divorce and refuses to give him one.

Melanie had left the South and her small-town lifestyle years earlier, choosing to move to New York to reinvent her life. And she managed to have a successful career as a fashion designer and become a socialite. She finds herself engaged to the most eligible bachelor in town, Andrew Hennings (Patrick Dempsey), but needs the divorce she has been asking for for seven years to marry him.

After spending some time in her hometown, she realizes that it may not be as easy as she once thought to let go of that part of herself and that she may have judged his former life too harshly.

In the same interview, Lucas opened up about his current role on the hit show “Yellowstone,” where he stars alongside Kevin Costner. He plays a younger version of Costner’s character on the show, a job he calls “remarkable”, saying he was impressed by “the passion of the fans and people who love the show”.

“What strikes me more than anything is the level of passion and the family atmosphere that this team and these cast have together,” Lucas said. “They train in the middle of nowhere in Montana, they’re very isolated, and they work incredibly hard. Everyone involved with the show is trying to do something special, and they put their soul and heart into it.”