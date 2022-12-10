LASD violently arrests transgender woman in West Hollywood

This week, deputies from the West Hollywood station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments violently arrested a disabled transgender woman inside her home for resisting arrest.

Annie Jump Vicente, 31, is a former employee in the office of Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonins. She worked as a Venice Constituent Lawyer in the city’s 11th District and was also a site coordinator for LA Family Housing.

Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, Vicente was driving home with her roommate, Mariah Darling, from a nearby grocery store. As they approached their apartment building, Vicente spotted a sheriff’s patrol vehicle parked out front. She told Darling to continue inside and she waited outside to see why the deputy was outside her home.

Another unit parked nearby a few minutes later, and the deputies got out and started walking towards the gate of the buildings. Vicente asked why they were there and the deputies told him they were investigating a domestic violence incident.

Vicente says deputies had gone to her house the night before to address an ongoing domestic violence issue in a nearby unit. However, Vicente says they did not take a victim impact statement at that time.

Vicente says that when the deputies tried to enter the building through a locked door the following afternoon, she informed them that she would not let them in without a warrant and ordered them to call the number of owners phone. The phone number is displayed on the intercom keypad.

Annie Jump Vicente is lying face down on the street as she is hogtied. (Courtesy of Jordan David)

When Vicente wouldn’t let the deputies in, one deputy grabbed her arm and the door as it closed behind her, she said. The second deputy followed the first into the building, and she says the two forced her to lie down. Her head was banged against the wall in the process, leaving her with severe headaches and neck pain. Her smudged makeup and the scuffs from the deputies’ boots are still visible on the walls of the building’s entrance.

Vicente screamed as she was thrown to the ground, prompting Darling to enter the hallway and begin filming. Vicente was handcuffed in the hallway and then tied up.

On tape, reviewed by Hit LA, deputies say they put Vicente in handcuffs because she wouldn’t let them into the building. The video also shows her being carried down the street while tied up. The deputies laid her there for over a minute, abused her, then dragged her to the back of the car.

Vicente was taken to the hospital and then returned to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station for booking. When she was released later that night, she photographed the deep marks on her wrists caused by the handcuffs being too tight.

Annie Jump Vicentes’ wrists showed red welts after her arrest, due to the handcuffs being too tight. (Courtesy of Jordan David)

A few days before, I had a full public comment on [LASD] don’t do their job in my building about domestic violence, says Vicente Hit LA. And here we are. Two days later.

LASD said in a statement this afternoon that MPs arrived at the building in response to an incident of domestic violence and were refused entry by a woman Hit LA identified as Annie Jump Vicente. The ministry said in the statement that, in domestic violence incidents, every second is critical for the safety of the victims involved. As the woman prevented the deputies from entering the apartment complex to attend the domestic violence incident, a use of force occurred and the woman was arrested for obstructing the deputies in the exercise legal of their duties.

According to American Civil Liberties Unionthe police can only search a house with a warrant or the consent of the occupant.

Jordan David, an organizer of the West Hollywood Social Justice Coalition and friend of Vicente, says he thinks it’s very offensive to portray Vicente as an aggressor.

Why would they expect her to hold the door instead of getting the door code from the caller? We’ve seen this kind of rhetoric and behavior from the WeHo Sheriff’s Department time and time again and it’s made one thing crystal clear: they’re not here to protect us. We protect ourselves.

LASD tells Hit LA that they will present charges against Vicente to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. However, the DA says Hit LA they have not yet received any charges.

Vicente has returned home and plans to continue speaking out about her experience and demanding accountability.

I believe we can work together to have a better future, not enough people to stand up to the brutality, she said. I will speak, and I want to encourage others to do so and to support me.

This article was updated on December 9, 2022 to include the name of Mariah Darling, Annie Jump’s roommate.