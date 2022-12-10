Entertainment
LASD violently arrests transgender woman in West Hollywood
This week, deputies from the West Hollywood station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments violently arrested a disabled transgender woman inside her home for resisting arrest.
Annie Jump Vicente, 31, is a former employee in the office of Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonins. She worked as a Venice Constituent Lawyer in the city’s 11th District and was also a site coordinator for LA Family Housing.
Around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, Vicente was driving home with her roommate, Mariah Darling, from a nearby grocery store. As they approached their apartment building, Vicente spotted a sheriff’s patrol vehicle parked out front. She told Darling to continue inside and she waited outside to see why the deputy was outside her home.
Another unit parked nearby a few minutes later, and the deputies got out and started walking towards the gate of the buildings. Vicente asked why they were there and the deputies told him they were investigating a domestic violence incident.
Vicente says deputies had gone to her house the night before to address an ongoing domestic violence issue in a nearby unit. However, Vicente says they did not take a victim impact statement at that time.
Vicente says that when the deputies tried to enter the building through a locked door the following afternoon, she informed them that she would not let them in without a warrant and ordered them to call the number of owners phone. The phone number is displayed on the intercom keypad.
When Vicente wouldn’t let the deputies in, one deputy grabbed her arm and the door as it closed behind her, she said. The second deputy followed the first into the building, and she says the two forced her to lie down. Her head was banged against the wall in the process, leaving her with severe headaches and neck pain. Her smudged makeup and the scuffs from the deputies’ boots are still visible on the walls of the building’s entrance.
Vicente screamed as she was thrown to the ground, prompting Darling to enter the hallway and begin filming. Vicente was handcuffed in the hallway and then tied up.
On tape, reviewed by Hit LA, deputies say they put Vicente in handcuffs because she wouldn’t let them into the building. The video also shows her being carried down the street while tied up. The deputies laid her there for over a minute, abused her, then dragged her to the back of the car.
Vicente was taken to the hospital and then returned to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station for booking. When she was released later that night, she photographed the deep marks on her wrists caused by the handcuffs being too tight.
A few days before, I had a full public comment on [LASD] don’t do their job in my building about domestic violence, says Vicente Hit LA. And here we are. Two days later.
LASD said in a statement this afternoon that MPs arrived at the building in response to an incident of domestic violence and were refused entry by a woman Hit LA identified as Annie Jump Vicente. The ministry said in the statement that, in domestic violence incidents, every second is critical for the safety of the victims involved. As the woman prevented the deputies from entering the apartment complex to attend the domestic violence incident, a use of force occurred and the woman was arrested for obstructing the deputies in the exercise legal of their duties.
According to American Civil Liberties Unionthe police can only search a house with a warrant or the consent of the occupant.
Jordan David, an organizer of the West Hollywood Social Justice Coalition and friend of Vicente, says he thinks it’s very offensive to portray Vicente as an aggressor.
Why would they expect her to hold the door instead of getting the door code from the caller? We’ve seen this kind of rhetoric and behavior from the WeHo Sheriff’s Department time and time again and it’s made one thing crystal clear: they’re not here to protect us. We protect ourselves.
LASD tells Hit LA that they will present charges against Vicente to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. However, the DA says Hit LA they have not yet received any charges.
Vicente has returned home and plans to continue speaking out about her experience and demanding accountability.
I believe we can work together to have a better future, not enough people to stand up to the brutality, she said. I will speak, and I want to encourage others to do so and to support me.
This article was updated on December 9, 2022 to include the name of Mariah Darling, Annie Jump’s roommate.
|
Sources
2/ https://knock-la.com/west-hollywood-sheriffs-violently-arrest-transgender-woman/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- LASD violently arrests transgender woman in West Hollywood
- Children hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in North Hollywood
- The coolest people you know play Mahjong Annenberg Media
- According to Céline Winter 2023, Hedi Slimane really wants it to be 2006
- 3 Facts About Mangkunegaran Temple, Where Kaesang-Erina Reception Held
- Prime Minister warns unions not to interfere with UK economic recovery
- 4.0-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Taiwan | Taiwan News
- PM Modi chairs Governors, CMs and LGs meeting on India’s G20 Presidency
- Brittney Griner returns to US after Biden administrator’s controversial prisoner swap
- Watch Boston University at Boston College: Live College Hockey Streaming – Watch & Stream Major League & College Sports
- Twinkle Lights: Dress up your home for any occasion
- Erdogan prepares for another land grab – OpEd – Eurasia Review