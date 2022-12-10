Trevor Noah wraps up daily show’s tenure by thanking brilliant black women

Trevor Noah has officially ended his tenure as host from the Comedy Centrals The daily showand on leaving, he thanked black women for his success.

On Thursday night (December 8), Noah gave a closing speech to his packed audience, going through his humble beginnings of supporting the show in 2015. The comedian then went through a long list of thanks to everyone who supported the show. in any capacity and allowed him to be himself.

I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience, he started. There were empty seats, and then I’m watching this now. I never take it for granted.

Every seat that’s ever been filled to watch something I do I always appreciate it because I know there’s an empty seat behind it so thank you so much Even people who hate to watch you still got increased the ratings, so thank you, I’m forever grateful.

Then, with tears in his eyes, the South African comedian turned his attention to black women, showering them with love and praise for their support. Noah also sprang from the intellect, criticism, joy and teachings of black women.

Special dedication to black women. I have often been credited with having these great ideas. People say, Oh Trevor, you’re so smart. I’m like, who do you think is teaching me? Who do you think shaped, nurtured and trained me? He shared. From my mother, my grand[mom]my aunt, all these black women in my life, but also in America.

I tell people if you really want to know more about America talk to black women because unlike everyone else black women can’t afford to fuck and find out.

Black people understand how hard it is when things are bad, especially in America, but wherever black people live when things are bad, black people know it’s worse for them, he continued. Black women, in particular, know what shit is. They know what happens if things don’t go the way they should.

Amid her remarks dedicated to the power and excellence of the divine black feminine, the 38-year-old talk show host paid tribute to remarkable and brilliant black authors, comedians and leaders. Her list of names included Tressie McMillan Cottom, Roxane Gay, Zo Samudzi, Tarana Burke, and more.

Do yourself a favor: do you really want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the fairest way? Talk to black women, they are a big part of why I’m here, and so I’m grateful to them. I am grateful to each of you. It has been an honour. Thanks.

The the comedian announced his exit of comedy centers news series on September 29.

And then I realized that after seven years, my time was up. But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I loved hosting the show. This has been one of my biggest challenges. It was one of my greatest joys, Noah, 38, told his loyal audience. I loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly shitty the worst days. We laughed together and we cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.

