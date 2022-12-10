This year, Hollywood is in a kind of decadence phase.

This is evident in different ways. This year’s year-end releases tend toward bladder test run times: Blond is 166 minutes, Tr is 158 minutes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is 161 minutes, Babylon is 189 minutes, Avatar: The Way of the Water is 192 minutes. While claims that films get longer tend to be exaggerations unsupported by data, this years, year-end outings feel like lounging in themselves.

This indulgence is evident in other respects. Following the success of Rome, there has been tremendous activity among auteur directors producing semi-autobiographical accounts of their own childhoods, often celebrating their love of film as a medium. This year, however, the semi-author-biographical image has become a mini-genre in its own right: Richard Linklater Apollo 10: A Childhood in the Space AgeSteven Spielberg The FabelmansJames Grays armageddon timeSam Mendes Empire of Light.

The film industry is in flux, and this instability informs many recent high-profile releases. Andrew Dominick Blond was a deconstruction of one of the great myths of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but it also felt like the apotheosis of a certain type of streaming indulgent blockbuster. Damien Chazelle Babylon is a story about the end of Hollywood’s silent Wild West era, but its apocalyptic vibes certainly resonate in an equally uncertain time for the medium.

There is an obvious nostalgia in all of this, among filmmakers who mythologize themselves and Hollywood. However, as tends to be the case, this nostalgia is rooted in the fear of what the future might hold and that it could be the end of something. Top Gun: Maverick was a runaway success and a celebration of Tom Cruises’ movie star power, but it was also a film built around accepting the reality that actors like Miles Teller and Glen Powell could never replace Cruise.

It’s a strange atmosphere, both festive and gloomy. It’s a wild party in which Hollywood celebrates, as it always does. However, everyone at this party is aware that the sun is rising and there is going to be a huge mess to clean up. Warner Bros. could only afford to go out two films in the home stretch of the year. James Camron admitted that The way of the water must be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history just to make profit.

There’s a sense of abandonment to it all, as if the filmmakers and studios are just coming full circle and leaning into the rotation. The proof is in the recent and renewed adoption of the water tank in Hollywood. wakanda forever and The way of the water two of the biggest films of the year are built around elaborate underwater settings. Ryan Coogler even learned to swim to direct wakanda foreverwhile it was the second time james cameron almost drowned Kate Winslet.

Water tanks are an incredibly dangerous, incredibly laborious, and incredibly expensive part of filmmaking. Cameron knows that better than anyone. His directorial debut was Piranha II: Spawningalthough he has always maintained that it is better to quote The Terminator as his first film. cameron first real the experiment with big budget water effects has arrived the abyssthe film he made right after Aliens.

There was a bigger wave of underwater films in the 1980s, including the last two Jaws suites, Just for your eyes, Never say never, DeepStar Sixand Leviathan. Hollywood had embraced the hit show, and there was a push for making sure every summer was bigger than the last same even if disappointment eventually sets in. budgets skyrockets. Studios have been chasing trends in hopes of luring moviegoers to theaters, including a miniature revival of 3D over the decade.

These underwater movies may have been part of this larger trend. the abyss was perhaps the culmination of this push to shoot underwater. It was a reputedly difficult set. Lead actor Ed Harris accused Cameron of physical tormentwhile her co-star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio stormed off set declaring that the actors were not animals. Cameron faced challenges when several of his set pieces went on trial too dangerouswhile Cameron himself almost drowned.

It’s worth pointing out here and it will be a recurring trend that audiences don’t seem particularly enthusiastic about these underwater movies. DeepStar Six and Leviathan had two disappointments an otherwise impressive summer. the abyss is easily the lowest turnover of Major Releases from Cameron Studios. These types of elaborate underwater settings increase a movie’s budget, but these increases don’t necessarily correlate to similar box office gains.

Hollywood would eschew big-budget, high-profile underwater films for a few years, but would embrace this style of cinema by the late 1990s. a sense of increasing scale. In 1997, journalists and analysts speculated that Hollywood was heading for disaster with overcrowded summers people by more and more expensive filmsthreatening to cannibalize each other.

In this climate, it has become common for high-profile films that aren’t even set in aquatic environments to feature elaborate water-based sets. The peak of The Truman Showa movie that Paramount released from the hit 1997 season overcrowded the following yearsends Truman Burbank (Jim Carrey) into turbulent waters. Alien: Resurrection stayed in 1997 and featured a particularly egregious underwater chase sequence for a film set in outer space.

Many of these films would turn out to be costly fiascos. Kevin Costner effectively ended his movie stardom with water worlda film that has become a cautionary tale in hollywood. Even beyond the film’s commercial reception, its making is a reminder of the dangers of filming on and in water. Stuntman Bill Hamilton was almost washed out to seawhile Costner’s stunt double Norman Howell suffered a near-fatal embolism while scuba diving.

The rapidity successful because it was produced on a tight budget. However, director Jan de Bont took the sequel to sea, inspired by nothing more than his own dreams. The rapidity Cost $30 millionsome reports placing Speed ​​2: Cruise controlbudget to about $160 million. The climax of the sequels would have cost $25 million, or $83,000 per second of screen time. In contemporary interviews, de Bont himself lamented the growing excesses of blockbuster cinema and that the films became unaffordable.

It was 1997, the height of this fixation on underwater filming. Speed ​​regulator released the summer before James Camerons Titanicwho made headlines for overtaking water world as most expensive movie ever made. Film production was facing difficulties. As Fox executive Bill Mechanic admitted years later, everyone thought the movie was crazy. Fox was so unsure of the viability of the films that Paramount Pictures hit a good deal on its national distribution.

Sure, Titanic would defy all expectations. It became a critical and commercial Hit. It was the highest-grossing film of all time. However, the day after the film was released, there was a sense of relief in Hollywood. As Mechanic described it, Titanic had dodged the bullet from the box office failure of other big-budget aquatic epics like water world and Speed ​​regulator, and there was little desire to tempt fate. Paramount’s Rob Friedman described it as lightning in a bottle.

It seems fitting that the high-profile, big-budget water tank movie is making a comeback a quarter of a century after the release of Titanic. It’s especially fascinating because this push seems to be coming from Hollywood itself. It is not determined by market factors. With notable exceptions like Titanic or even Aquaman, audiences don’t seem to be clamoring for underwater movies. Same wakanda forever has underperformedsuggesting that audiences aren’t thirsty for this aquatic action.

Of course, it is quite possible that The way of the water will be a huge box office success. Only a fool bets against James Cameron, after all. Yet, interestingly, this emphasis on underwater cinema seems to grow organically within these studios and among these directors, rather than existing as a trend supported by market data. It often feels like a cinematic Everest, an expensive and risky challenge to overcome largely because it’s there.

It can be difficult to assert a general mood or mood permeating popular culture. Films are expensive and elaborate objects that are the work of dozens (if not hundreds) of artists developed over the years. Richard Linklater, Steven Spielberg, James Gray and Sam Mendes didn’t sit down together and decided to release semi-autobiographical films focusing on their childhoods. this year. It just so happens that their schedules and creative inclinations aligned.

Yet, watching the films coming out towards the end of the year, there is a palpable sense of indulgence and decadence, spectacle and awe. It’s perhaps comparable to the explosion of live musicals last year: In the heights, Dear Evan Hansen, Anette, Cyrano, Check, check BOOM!and West Side Story. It’s a reminder of what movies can do. These auteur biopics speak to the power of filmmaking on a personal level, but larger projects speak to the scale and reach of the medium.

Like those excessive lengths or indulgent historical retellings of Hollywood’s lost eras, this dive into underwater cinema is a demonstration of what these films can accomplish at a time when their future seems more uncertain than ever. If Hollywood has this sinking feeling, maybe it makes sense that its directors get in the water.