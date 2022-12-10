“We started remaking all Telugu and Tamil films”





Filmmaker Karan Johar has now criticized Bollywood’s inability to create original content and even criticized himself as part of the industry. Opening about the same, the filmmaker said that the Hindi film industry lacks courage and lacks the conviction to try original things. He also said that the film industry has started to remake all popular films in Tamil and Telugu. KARAN SAYS BOLLYWOOD IS LACK OF COLUMN Filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his blockbusters like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghamand Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, among others. The Coffee with Karan the host in a new interaction talked about what the Hindi film industry is doing poorly in recent years compared to other regional cinemas. Speaking at a panel discussion organized by Galatta Plus, Karan said: “I think the main problem is that we come from a traditional Hindi film industry, and that includes myself, which hasn’t a very strong quality that all the other cinemas on this panel have. That’s the belief. We always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of this angsty and angry hero was derived from other cinemas Then in the 80’s suddenly something happened and there were a host of remakes and that’s when the condemnation started. We have started remaking all popular movies in Tamil and Telugu. Giving examples of hot Bollywood movies over the years, he added, “In the 90s, a love story took the nation by storm: Hum Aapke Hain Koun. decided to jump on the love train, and Shah Rukh Khan was created, but we gave up all our roots in the 70s, then Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar in 2001 and everyone started doing this kind of films. In 2010, Dabangg did well and we started those commercial films again. That’s the problem. In fact, we miss – and I say this more for me than for anyone else – we miss of courage and conviction. This is what we must obtain from all other industries. KARAN ON THE WORK FRONT Karan Johar was last seen as the host for the final season of Coffee with Karan. Its last director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkilreleased in 2016. He is now returning as a director for his next project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaniwith Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

