Octavia Spencer receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

It was a day Octavia Spencer will never forget.

On December 8, the Oscar-winning actress received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Spencer, 52, was overwhelmed with emotion as the honor was bestowed.

To be forever ingrained in the mythology of this city and the film industry is an incredible honor, Spencer said in his speech. It took me a minute to absorb the depth of this moment.

The culmination of my dreams come true, hard work rewarded after a fair but healthy amount of failure and rejection,” Spencer said, thanking a long list of people who have helped her throughout her career.

Spencer recalls a time 26 years ago when she drove from Alabama to Los Angeles with $3,000, a 48-inch television, a suitcase and a heart full of dreams. That dream.

Spencer posing with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. David Livingston/Getty Images

When I didn’t know then, she said, stopping as she grew visibly emotional. It was how the people I would soon meet would become my LA family, my tribe, the ones I would complain with when I didn’t get the job or celebrate when I did.

If you come across my star, while mine will be the only name you will see, remember all the names I just named, she said. The people I just named today, my village. They are only a fraction of the people who guide me behind the scenes. For me it is not a solitary achievement, for me it took my family, my tribe, my village. And I thank you.

Before Spencer delivered his speech, Will Ferrell, who co-stars with the Holiday Movie actor Spirited, shared some kind words and called a rowdy. Not Octavia’s day! cried the comedian.

In her speech, Allison Janney recalled meeting Spencer in 1998 after hearing her infectious laugh. After hearing about her struggles as an actress, Janney said: That day I decided I had to have Octavia in my life.

The two would go on to work on several films together, including 2011’s The Help.

Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer and Allison Janney snapped a photo together. David Livingston/Getty Images

Aubie the Tiger, the mascot of Spencers alma mater Auburn University, also cheered her on.

Viola Davis and her husband, actor Julius Tennon, as well as Mekhi Phifer, were present. Davis and Tennon posed for a photo with Spencer during the celebration.

Viola Davis and her husband, Julius Tennon, posed with Spencer at the ceremony. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Spencer would go on to commemorate her special day on instagram, share photos of the day.

“This honor isn’t just for me, it’s for my tribe who have supported me every step of the way. I would especially like to thank @allisonbjanney, Will Ferrell, Lupita Sanchez Cornejo and Council Member Mitch OFarrell for your heartfelt words and introducing me to my @hwdwalkoffame star,” she wrote on Dec. 9. “Thank you to my family, friends, fans and everyone on #TeamO for celebrating this special day with me. I will remember it forever.”

She also shared a message “for those who are at a pivotal time in your life and career.”

“Choose the thing that will bring you unlimited joy. It took me 15 years to become an overnight success, and the rest is history. Success happens when preparation meets opportunity. Take the time to prepare for YOUR opportunity. God quick, my friends,” she concluded.