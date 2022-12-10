NuRock advances affordable housing project in Hollywood





NuRock Companies is moving forward with its Hollywood affordable housing development project with 134 apartments for low-income tenants. The Hollywood City Commission voted Wednesday to loan $640,000 to NuRock in support of developers’ request to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation for federal low-income housing tax credits to fund development. The total development cost for the project, called Residences at Beverly Park, is $40 million, according to city staff. The city loan has a 20-year term and an interest rate pegged to the federal funds rate, the interest rate banks charge themselves for overnight loans, currently around 3.8 %. The commission chose to support the NuRocks project on State Road 7 in West Hollywood instead of a competing development of 100 apartments for low-income seniors that Housing Trust Group (HTG) wants to build in downtown Hollywood. HTG plans to build a seniors-only affordable housing project called Paramount Place at 826 South Dixie Highway. An auto repair shop and bar now occupy the 0.8 acre site at the corner of South Dixie Highway and Washington Street. To fund their Hollywood ventures, Alpharetta, Georgia-based NuRock and Miami-based HTG responded to Florida Housing Finance’s request for 9% federal low-income housing tax credits. revenue. The rules of the process required the City of Hollywood to commit at least $640,000 (the minimum amount the state agency defines as local support) for NuRock development or HTG development. Several city commissioners said Wednesday that real estate development has been robust in downtown Hollywood, but sparse on the city’s west side in the State Road 7 corridor. HTG has some great projects in the RAC here, Commissioner Idelma Quintana said, referring to the zoning of the regional activity center that covers much of downtown Hollywood. When I look at State Road 7, there’s a lot of empty land that hasn’t been given the same level of attention. NuRock plans to rent one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Beverly Park Residences to renters representing 28-60% of the area’s median household income, or about $54,000 a year in Hollywood, according to the data. of the US census. City staff say NuRock has a contract to purchase the 1.8-acre development site at 6015 Washington Street, now occupied by a vacant surface parking lot and a 28-year-old two-story office building that includes a branch office. Wells Fargo. A price was not disclosed. The owner, FSADEC FL Holding LLC, purchased the site in May 2021 for $2 million, according to county property records. The existing bank and office building will be preserved and integrated into the site along with the new multi-family residential building, according to a Nov. 7 letter to Hollywood City Manager Wazir Ismael from Paul Greilich, Director of Development and Communications. acquisitions of NuRock. The 11-story apartment building at Residences at Beverly Park is designed to wrap around a new four-story parking garage, and it would include common amenities such as a library, clubhouse, and a community hall. At the commission meeting on Wednesday, Greilich said NuRock would reserve seven of Residences at Beverly Park’s 134 apartments as permanent housing for tenants who were previously homeless. NuRocks Residences in Beverly Park will be approximately one mile south of another affordable apartment development on the southwest corner of Johnson Street and State Road, a thoroughfare also known as US 441. Pinnacle 441, an eight-story, 113-unit development by Miami-based Pinnacle Housing Group, is under construction. HTG has been active in the development of affordable housing in Hollywood. Developer recently received conditional approval for a design and site plan for University Station, an eight-story, 216-unit affordable apartment project near a potential station site along the FEC Railroad . HTG previously built an affordable housing development in Hollywood called Hudson Village, an eight-story, 96-unit building at 901 South Federal Highway. Contact the real deal

