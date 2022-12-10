7 Times Bollywood Romanticized The Man-Child Trope

Connect with us

Every two years we see a Bollywood movie with a male lead that has a lot to grow up doing, and sadly, only her love interest (who conveniently falls into the maniacal pixie dream girl trope) can bring her to this. Yeah, we were talking about the man-kid trope, the guy who’s stuck in his teens into his twenties, thirties (sometimes 40s) and is, therefore, a bit selfish to the people around him.

Child man, trope
Credit: Twitter/@RanbirKUniverse

But Bollywood has done a great job of romanticizing the man-child and making it seem as normal as possible for an adult to be so emotionally stunted. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of all the times it’s happened. Here, take a look at what we were talking about.

1. Karan Kapoor, Hmm Tum

Karan Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan) was, like most man-child characters, afraid of commitment. His emotional intelligence only developed once he met Rhea (Rani Mukherji) and that too, unfortunately, took years to fully develop. But his immaturity was portrayed as harmless and attractive.

It was like being told it was okay to waste years of our lives waiting for someone to grow up if it meant having a love affair like Rhea and Karan. Like what?

Man-child, trope
Credit: Hindustan Times

2. Siddharth Mehra, wake up sid

Is anyone even surprised that Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) made this list? Sid had a hard time being responsible and understanding the kind of privilege he had. And it took him a few hard knocks to realize that life isn’t all about fun and games and that we all have to do our part in life in one way or another. Still, her childish demeanor was sold to us as cute and entertaining. I mean, in the real world, Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma) would have said goodbye to him as soon as she saw how he was as a roommate.

Man-child, trope
Credit: The New York Times

3. Raghu, Shuddh Desi Romance

Raghus (Sushant Singh Rajput)’s lack of commitment was served up to the audience as he had a sense of adventure and a fun personality. Bollywood romanticized Raghu making it sound like his indecisiveness was a human flaw rather than an unwillingness to take responsibility.

4. Nikhil Arora, hello namaste

Nikhils’ (Saif Ali Khan) reaction to Ambars’ (Preity Zinta) pregnancy was probably a solid sign of his man-child personality. But the No Fart Zone poster on his bedroom door was also a sure indicator that he just wasn’t ready to grow up. Unfortunately, his ego issues and an underdeveloped sense of compassion and empathy were portrayed as exciting and spontaneous, rather than calling him what he really was; hardness.

Man-child, trope
1 credit

5. Kabir Thapar Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Kabir Thapar (Ranbir Kapoor) has spent years of his life running away from situations and people who could have helped him become a better version of himself. But this has been described as a dreamer and an ambitious individual.

His most popular philosophy of, To get somewhere, you have to come out of somewhere. Sahi waqt pe kat lena chahiye, nahi toh gile-shiqwe hone lagte hain, is a seemingly harmless rule to follow. But, this could easily be the same rule that can lead a person to avoid difficult conversations and life moments that could turn out to be personal breakthroughs!

Man-child, trope
Credit: Dawn

6.Rahul Khanna, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) was very misaligned. It was like he a) couldn’t understand that women were anything other than their looks (a major sign of immaturity) and b) had a hard time realizing there was potential for a relationship between him. Anjali simply because of his physical appearance.

Audiences were led to believe that it was all about how fate unfolded for the three of them, when in fact, it was very much about Rahul’s lack of emotional intelligence.

Man-child, trope
MensXP Credit

7.Jaswinder Singh, Jawaani Jaaneman

Somehow, Bollywood has mastered the art of making adult men attractive while leading a reckless and irresponsible life. It’s not the fact that Jaswinder (Saif Ali Khan) liked to have sex or didn’t want to get married that made him irresponsible. He had very little regard for the people around him. He was too comfortable not understanding the impact of his actions. He was given to us as a fun, festive, freedom-loving character. But it was deeper than that.

Man-child, trope
Credit: Amazon

It’s not always people’s fault if they’re defined as a man-child, at least not entirely, but after a while it’s no one’s responsibility but their own to work on the things that clearly stunted their growth.

