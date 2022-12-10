The Nine Hollywood Lives of Mel Gibson | Culture

While Will Smith timidly returned to public life last week laying low and apologizing for the umpteenth time for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Mel Gibson has just released his sixth feature film of 2022. that having been accused of abuse and racism on numerous occasions, his career has not slowed down.

Gibson’s Last Movie On the line was a critical and commercial failure. But that doesn’t seem to bother him. He is already preparing to direct and star in the fifth episode of lethal weapon franchise, slated for release next year on HBO Max. Gibson has also signed on to star in a prequel to the John Wick saga.

In 1996, after writing, directing, producing and starring in Brave heart Gibson won two Oscars, in the Best Picture and Best Director categories, marking the zenith of his career before an avalanche of scandals ensued.

Gibson spent much of the post-Brave heart years of taking refuge in the roles of villains, action heroes, jesters and seducers. None of these performances won him much acclaim, but they earned him a lot of money, while escaping critical scrutiny.

From the late 1990s to the mid-2000s, Gibson’s alcohol-fueled temper set him on a trail of self-destruction. He admitted to assaulting Oksana Grigorieva, the mother of his eighth child, and in a leaked audio recording he was heard threatening to kill her. He also made slurs against black people on another recording. In 2006, he was arrested for drunk driving, making anti-Semitic comments to officers while they handcuffed him. A police surveillance camera captured his entire tirade for the world to see.

Despite being the victim of a reputation bludgeon, Gibson was determined to return to the limelight. He took the role that was offered to him. Few top-tier actors or directors were initially willing to work with him.

The same thing that happened to Mel Gibson happened to actors like John Travolta or Bruce Willis, says Erich Schwartzel, entertainment journalist with The Wall Street Journal. After a huge success, they find themselves halfway between conventional productions and low-budget productions that take advantage of their declining notoriety. However, Gibson’s controversial past further complicated matters.

But he wouldn’t make cheap movies forever. Several Hollywood watchers predicted that eventually Gibson would be back in big-budget productions, with aspirations for another Oscar.

In Vulture, journalist Kevin Lincoln wrote: For the right people, the Academy can be an incredibly forgiving bunch. Despite spending decades in exile to escape a rape conviction, Roman Polanski won Best Director at the 2003 Oscars, to thunderous applause at the ceremony.

Mel Gibson pictured with his girlfriend, Rosalind Ross. GTRESONLINE

Gibson’s powerful friends helped rehabilitate him. In the long profile dedicated to him by vanity lounge in 2011, film historian Peter Biskind pointed out that some of the Hollywood guys who were (and still are) close to Gibson Jodie Foster, Whoopi Goldberg, Robert Downey Jr. or his co-star in lethal weapon, Danny Glover managed to find him work a few years after his arrest for impaired driving. Foster gave him a leading role in his psychological drama, The Beaver (2011). Asked about her casting choice, she said Gibson was the man she loved the most in the film world and denied that he was racist or sexist.

For his part, Downey Jr. at an awards show in Los Angeles in 2011 asked for public forgiveness on the actor’s behalf, because anyone who is free from sin is in the wrong industry. Gibson was also very supportive of the Iron Man actor while being treated for drug addiction.

The Brave heart star also gave up alcohol during this rehab. And, in 2012, as part of her ex-partner’s abuse trial, a judge ordered her to undergo anger management therapy.

It all seemed to work. At the 2017 Oscars, just 11 years after his arrest, Gibson was nominated for Best Director for hacksaw crest. He had come back to the promised land.

‘People’ magazine began naming the world’s sexiest man in 1985 Gibson was the first to hold the title gtresonline

In an article co-authored with fellow journalist Ben Fritz, Schwartzel questioned why Hollywood decided to pardon Gibson. Money certainly seems to have played a role. Ari Emanuel who dumped Gibson after his anti-Semitic tirade finally reconciled with his former client but only after Gibson gave another star he represents, Mark Wahlberg, a role in the 2022 comedy Father Stu.

The #MeToo movement, shockingly, also helped boost Gibsons’ public image. In 2017, at a press conference to promote comedy daddy’s house, alongside Will Ferrell and Wahlberg, Gibson answered a question about Harvey Weinstein, which was well received by audiences shocked by revelations about the serial sex offender who controlled much of Hollywood over the past 30 years. years: My heart goes out to the victims, I’m glad they spoke up. A lot of light was brought to the places where there were shadows, it’s something healthy. He described hearing about the abuse as painful. As of 2022, Gibson has also offered to testify against Weinstein in ongoing rape trials.

Yet, although Hollywood welcomed back the Brave heart star, some aspects of his character don’t seem to have changed over the years. For example, in an interview with EL PAS in 1991, Gibson insulted homosexuals. Around the same time, when Winona Ryder told Gibson she was Jewish, he immediately made a joke about the gas chambers. 29 years later, he released a documentary about his father, Hutton Gibson, an ultra-Catholic denier, who died in 2020.

Mel Gibson in the 1995 film “Braveheart”.

The last major controversy the star was embroiled in was in 2021, when he greeted former President Donald Trump at a boxing match. His action has been widely praised by far-right media.

During a panel organized by Atlanticactor Joshua Malina best known for his role in television series The west wing was asked about the news that Gibson would be taking charge of the next film from the lethal weapon franchise: Maybe it’s time to stop publishing opinion pieces about the power of cancel culture, because if [Gibson] can continue to find money and approval in Hollywood, the cancel culture simply does not exist.

