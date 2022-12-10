Game Awards still shows single-player focus alongside Hollywood Reliance

Since their creation in 2014, The Game Awards have always highlighted the most prestigious examples of video games achieving artistic resonance within the profession.

While awards are handed out for all game categories, Game of the Year has almost always gone to story-driven single-player games, with the exception of Blizzard’s “Overwatch” in 2016. Seven years later, it still does, with FromSoftware and Bandai Namco’s “Elden Ring” taking home the 2022 trophy on Thursday.

Yet The Game Awards have always doubled as E3-like presentations, with the bulk of the runtime devoted to world premieres and updates to new and existing games. on the horizonthis is when many live services and other games aligned with industry trends are announced.

It was probably a welcome change of pace for many gamers that some of the biggest entities on last night’s show opted to tease more single-player titles, some of which were entirely new.

This included new originals presented by Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive in the form of “Immortals of Aveum” and “Judas”, respectively. This latest title is the first new game from “BioShock” trilogy creator Ken Levine after Take-Two’s dissolution from developer Irrational Games in 2014, with Levine eventually creating a new team, Ghost Story Games, under Take-Two.

“Immortals of Aveum” wasn’t the biggest EA game featured, as EA dropped a new trailer for “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” and revealed its March release date. Sequel to “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” and obviously tied to Disney IP via Lucasfilm Games, “Jedi: Survivor” isn’t quite as original a game as some but is nonetheless another AAA single-player title from an otherwise known for its aggressive focus on live services like “Apex Legends” and EA Sports games that bring the company significant revenue from in-game purchases.

Known more than any other entity for its prioritization of single-player and original games, Sony Interactive Entertainment is undergoing its own strategic shift towards building a strong lineup of live services to expand the company’s revenue streams.

Still, Sony chose to unveil a sequel to 2019’s “Death Stranding,” a critically acclaimed game from the mind of “Metal Gear Solid” Hideo Kojima, rather than one of its live services in development. Despite High Praise and Kojima’s Strong Reputation, ‘Death Stranding’ Sold Out more than 5 million copies against nearly 18 million for “Elden Ring” and more than 33 million for the “Marvel’s Spider-Man” franchise at Sony.

Meanwhile, more specialized gaming sectors, such as cloud gaming, are losing visibility.

Bandai Namco has announced the “Blue Protocol” MMORPG in partnership with Amazon Games. As a cross-platform title, the game will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC… but not on Amazon Luna.

Given that Google is ending Stadia in January, you’d think Amazon would take advantage of the situation to expand Luna’s notoriety, which makes it odd that Luna is increasingly sidelined when it comes to gaming. owners and third parties published under Amazon. . The tech giant’s “New World” and “Lost Ark” MMORPGs are still only available on PC.

Regardless of the strategy of specific companies, The Game Awards is always a Hollywood-focused spectacle of an awards show that attracts and promotes celebrity talent. The ceremony started with Al Pacino award ceremony for best performance to Christopher Judge of “God of War,” who was thrilled to share the stage with Pacino and gave a long, heartfelt speech about working in games alongside more traditional mediums associated with Hollywood.

As much as The Game Awards highlight the artistic validity of these games, the industry’s increasingly codependent relationship with Hollywood is undeniable. Featured DLC for CD Projekt’s “Cyberpunk 2077” revealed that Idris Elba (“Thor,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”) lent his voice to the sci-fi spectacle, while DLC for “Horizon Forbidden West” from Sony featured an actual Hollywood Sign cameo for the game’s post-civilization LA setting, a possible nod to how a TV adaptation of the franchise is on the way at Netflix. The streamer also received the ceremony’s top award for video game adaptation through “Arcane.”

The Game Awards has always maintained a loose, uncensored tone unlike the Oscars and other entertainment awards ceremonies, but like the Academy in March, it too was plagued by an unexpected programming hiatus.

Although not as bad as the actor-comedian violence exhibited by Will Smith slaps by Chris Rock, the end of the Game Awards saw what appeared be a teenager, join the FromSoftware crew on stage as they accepted their GOTY award for “Elden Ring”. After the team’s speech, the teenager audibly interrupted the end of the show to make a bizarre joke about wanting to nominate his “Reform Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton” for an award before being escorted off stage.

Besides the obvious breach of security, host Geoff Keighley said the show once again set viewership records, proving that the night is still a vital event for the gaming industry as a whole and other related entertainment sectors.