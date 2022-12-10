Jacqueline Fernandez scammer connects, cancels culture, here are the controversies that enveloped Bollywood in 2022 : The Tribune India

YEARS

Mumbai, December 10

Controversies are synonymous with the entertainment industry! And 2022 has been pretty full of them. Bollywood celebrities are known to get embroiled in one controversy or another and as mentioned above, this year was no different.

As 2022 draws to a close, we thought we’d step back in time and run through some of the most discussed controversies of the year.

The Boycott trend and its effect on Laal Singh Chaddha

Right before the release of “Laal Singh Chaddha”, Twitter users started using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people not to watch the movie. At first it seemed harmless, just a bunch of trolls creating some hysteria around the movie, however, when the movie was declared a box office flop, people realized the seriousness.

Some Twitter users scoured the archives and dug up Aamir’s controversial statement “India’s growing intolerance” and posted it on the microblogging site. Some of Kareena’s controversial statements from the past have also surfaced online.

Speaking about the controversial statement in question, in 2015 Aamir Khan said in an interview: “Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill will”. His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying she was considering leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Ultimately, the film failed to do any business at the box office.

Nadav Lapid, president of the jury The Kashmir Files vs IFFI

The Kashmir Files was screened at the International Indian Film Festival held in Goa last month. However, things took a turn for the worse at the IFFI closing ceremony, when head of the jury Nadav Lapid addressed the audience and called the film “propaganda, vulgar”.

“We were all disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. It felt like a propaganda film, vulgar, inappropriate for a competitive artistic section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally at ease to openly share these feelings here with you. In the spirit of this festival, we can certainly also accept critical discussion, which is essential for art and life,” Nadav said at the closing ceremony of the festival.

After that, it was criticized by many people, including director Vivek Agnihotri, who challenged Nadav to prove the film factually wrong. He said: “I challenge all these urban Naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel that if they can prove that a single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will stop the cinema. Who are those people who stand against India every time?” 3. Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot

Ranveer creates buzz by posing nude for a magazine shoot

Mumbai Police filed FIR under various sections of Indian Penal Code like 292 (sale of obscene books etc.), 293 (sale of obscene articles to young persons), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult a woman’s modesty) and the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Images from Ranveer’s photo shoot were uploaded on July 21. In these, Ranveer was seen without clothes. In one of the images, he is seen lying naked on a carpet recreating Burt Reynold’s famous photograph.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s connection to Conman Sukesh

On August 17, 2022, an additional indictment filed by ED in the Rs 200 crore extortion case against con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar in a Delhi court listed the name of Jacqueline Fernandez as the accused. And since then, the actress is embroiled in a controversy that does not want to go out.

Jacqueline Fernandez has also been summoned by ED on several occasions in this case for investigation purposes. ED’s earlier indictment did not mention her name as the accused but did mention details of the statement recorded by Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the case.

According to ED’s earlier indictment, Bollywood actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi obtained top model BMW cars and expensive gifts from accused Sukesh.

The ED indictment clearly stated that “during the investigation, statements by Jacqueline Fernandez were recorded on 30.08.2021 and 20.10.2021. Jacqueline Fernandez testified that she received gifts, namely three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel and two Gucci outfits for sportswear. A pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multicolored stones, two Hermès bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper which she returned.” “According to ED, Sukesh was confronted by Jacqueline on October 20, 2021. Jacqueline Fernandez said that Sukash Chandrasekhar arranged private jet trips and hotel stays for herself on different occasions.” Jacqueline is currently out on bail and con man Sukesh is behind bars. The case is still under investigation.

Investigation into the financing of Liger

ED grilled actor Vijay Deverakonda for over nine hours in the PMLA case filed after a complaint was filed with the central agency alleging hawala money was invested in the film’ Liger’ by a senior Telangana leader Rashtra Samithi.

According to sources, Vijay was questioned in a case related to an alleged violation of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999). Earlier on Nov. 17, ED asked “Liger” producer Charmme Kaur about an alleged FEMA violation. ‘Liger’ failed to impress audiences and was a box office disaster. The case is still under investigation by the authorities.

