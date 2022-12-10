Actor Gary Friedkin, known for Star Wars, Happy Days and Garry Marshall Movies, dies at 70





Actor Gary Friedkin, known for his roles in Garry Marshall films as well as a three-episode arc in Happy Daysdied of complications from COVID-19. Friedkin died in a hospice in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio on Dec. 2, according to an obituary published in the Chronicle of the tribune. His death came after a difficult three and a half weeks in intensive care. He was 70 years old. The actor, who was four feet tall and an active member of the Little People of America organization, was known for his comedic work. One of his most memorable roles came in the 1982 comedy Marshalls Young doctors in lovewhere Friedkin had a one-minute track that showed him trying to hang up a phone too high to reach. Gary decides to play basketball with it. After numerous failures to make a basket, he slides a stretcher, climbs on it and slams the handset, Friedkins’ cousin Jeff Zucker wrote in a Facebook post earlier this week. This is how Gary perceived this great handicap as a challenge but not as a source of victimization. Friedkin played Clarence, a cook, in three episodes of the sitcom Marshalls Happy Days in 1982. He also had roles in the 1981 comedy under the rainbow and the 1992 animated comedy cool world, and played an Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Friedkin was known as Kishka to his childhood friends, according to his obituary. He was born on November 23, 1952 and graduated from Rayen School in Youngstown in 1970, where he played the piano and was a member of local bands. He graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in music before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career. A scholarship in his name has been established at YSU, according to his family. Particular attention will be given to candidates with disabilities or performing arts. He last appeared in the 2016 movie Marshalls Mothers’ Day like Shorty. As a short person, he had to overcome many obstacles due to his lack of height, Zucker said. However, he never let this size disadvantage get him down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/actor-gary-friedkin-known-for-star-wars-happy-days-and-garry-marshall-movies-dies-at-70 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos