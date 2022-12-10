Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Interview with Cameron Monaghan

When Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Arriving in November 2019, Cameron Monaghan had an easy holiday gift for family and friends. Monaghan had played the games’ protagonist, Cal Kestis, a surviving Padawan from Order 66, so it was a perfect gift. But if seeing himself in a game did not disconcert the actor, the same cannot be said of his relatives.

I would pass over [to] their house and they would play there, and it would be really weird, he tells StarWars.com with a laugh. Jokingly, Monaghan would sit near friends, echoing dialogue from games or Cals’ grunts and squeals when performing on screen. I remember my friends had really tripped. What is happening?!

In I say : Fallen order, which is set in the time of the Empire and the Jedi-hunting inquisitors, Cal was simply looking to lay low and exist until fate intervened. Although his training was incomplete, he was pushed back into combat and the ways of the Jedi; the rest is game history. Jedi: Fallen Order has become one of the most beloved star wars games, and Cal a modern fan favorite – so much so that you can currently buy Cals Legacy Lightsaber Hilt from star wars: Galaxys Edge at Disneyland Park in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the result of a fan vote.

A suite, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, was announced in January and last night at The Game Awards, Respawn Entertainment, Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games confirmed the release date – March 17, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC – and dropped the first full trailer. It’s an emotional trailer, showcasing new enemies, allies, and abilities, while ending with some powerful words from Cal: as long as we fight, hope survives. For Monaghan, the trailer represents what the gaming experience will be like.

I think it’s a great introduction to the scope and size of this new game. This game is really ambitious in that it not only advances and progresses the gameplay elements of Jedi: Fallen Order, but also moving the story and the characters forward, says Monaghan. We were starting to see hints of where this was going to branch off and what options would be available to you as a player.

However, he is quick to note that the trailer is really just a small preview. Even though the trailer reveals some really cool and exciting things, it doesn’t reveal the whole gist of what was going on with this one, Monaghan says. I think people are going to be very pleasantly surprised by how this game progresses and where it goes as you delve deeper into it.

There is a five-year time jump between Jedi: Fallen Order and Eat: Survivor, and the Empire expands. As the Imperials tighten their grip, the rebels and outlaws feel the pressure. We have a really dire situation in which we find Cal at the start of the game, where he is looking for ways to rebel that become increasingly difficult and perhaps even hopeless. But we have a character who was given meaning and purpose through that resistance, and he was given that hope, and that hope is very hard to quench, Monaghan says. But what happens when you have hope in a situation that is getting more and more desperate? Different people have different ideas about how best to resist.

Monaghan may be referring to conflicts like the one seen in the trailer, in which Cere Junda (played by Debra Wilson), a former Jedi who trained Cal in Jedi: Fallen Order, seems to disagree with Cals methods. Cere and Cal have this interesting dynamic, where she’s not his official master, but she’s his mentor, he says. And, frankly, they have different ideas on how to deal with imperialism and the Empire. In the first game, it was about finding a family and what it means to create a family. This story has a lot to do with ‘What happens when a family is stressed?’ With elements like this, and others that Monaghan can’t talk about yet, he sees Cals’ journey in the game as particularly rich.

What we end up finding in the story is a really complicated and exciting development of how we want to approach the character, and I think it’s not only exciting, but also moving and beautiful and treats its audience with a level of respect that I think a lot of people will really appreciate.

A player himself, Monaghan understands the legacy of star wars games, which dates back to the early 80s. He sees Eat: Survivor as playing a potentially significant role in the current generation of consoles. It is an honor to be part of a title that is now releasing in this generation of consoles with the Jedi series. I think people are looking for the titles that really excite them to jump into the next generation, he says. Personally, after seeing what this game looks like and how it runs on next-gen [of consoles]I think it’s going to have people very excited.

Still, the actor seems the most excited about the story. Although he does not go into detail, it seems that Eat: Survivor will have an impact. It’s going to be an emotional rollercoaster for people, he says. I think you have to be stone so it doesn’t get to your heart.

