Trevor Noah had a nice and weird goodbye and now The Daily Show's future looks bleak
Why is it Trevor Noah leaving The daily show? Uh, maybe because it’s doomed? I know, we idiots said that seven years ago. Compared to 2022, however, 2015 feels like 2015. Comedy Central is dangerously spectral, everything Desk reruns leading to aging franchises. The center of comedy has long since changed: Noah’s last guest, Neal Brenantook a break from discussing his Netflix special to congratulate Noah for his Netflix special.
Late at night lately, it’s been cancellations, retirements, and everything that has kept Desus and Mero apart. Yet somehow, political comedy is always overcrowded. Two of Jon StewartEx-correspondents acclaimed the broadcasts. Stewart himself hosts a thoughtful series that certainly exists. You never know when a reformed man show lug will start advocating for pediatric health care. Social media churn makes the hottest news joke years later at 11 p.m. ET. Current affairs comedy cannot always follow current affairs comedy; I’m not sure a Herschel Walker joke is funnier than anything Herschel Walker has ever said. That’s bad news for the Republic, worse news for any comedian trying to add something beyond the eyes.
Comedy Central Trevor Noah on ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’
To be clear, The daily showCorrespondents still have a lot to contribute and are (apparently) going nowhere. Thursday’s biggest laughs came when Noah said goodbye to his fake news team. I treasure Dulc Sloan’s subtle megaphone delivery, enjoy Ronny Chiengthe deadpan chatter number of, admire how Michael Kosta plays such a poignant gasbag, and thought it was very funny when Roy Wood Jr. Noah asked, “Admit it, you’re not African, for real!” Jordan Klepper had a great swingback appearance, giving Noah goodbye clips of random people downtown.
Wood seems to be the obvious heir. Any current correspondent would do. It takes three weeks, maximum, to choose a new pope. Why is Comedy Central dragging this out to 2023? It’s wasted time in a non-election year for a new host to evolve their style. Or maybe there will only ever be one host, another gross miscalculation, encouraged by the extremely online notion that one voice is never enough. You can’t stand out from the pack by bragging about the size of your pack. Sometimes you have to commit to a perspective, however imperfect, however informal, however disinterested, however focused it has always been on its own brand.
So, Trevor Noah: Biracial, octolingual, born out of crime, the rare comic immigrant from beyond Toronto. Not a white guy touched by Lorne’s hand, not someone who seemed to even notice The daily showlegendary status. He wrote a book about a mother’s love. He maintains a collaboration with Microsoft, your father’s diabolical technology company. He is quite simply the most interesting man in the world. The stories note Noah’s rocky beginnings and his rapid rise after 2016. His hoodies were a calming COVID presence, especially, I think, to trapped singles who couldn’t relate to network dads. He’s somehow become more comfortable during the global shutdown, developing the kind of facial skin that only Brad Pitt has ever achieved (and only in the late ’90s).
He wasn’t someone who went out of his way to talk about the racial issues that our racist 45th president brought up. I don’t even think the Virtue Signal is a real thing, and I’m still glad Noah didn’t. When he choked up in his final moments “If you really want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the fairest way? Talk to black women.” you remembered how caring he could be at terrible times in the history of the world.
This was right after he explained why Earth really is a friendly place: “At the end of the day, we’re all trying to break.” The Devoted Son and the Moron Who Can Get Him: A bit of the Noah mystique there. He makes jokes about Switzerland, then jokes about Disney. He puts so much emphasis on humor. Enjoy the silly accents if you can get away with it, I suppose, though a bit of it goes a long way, and a lot of it makes you wonder if decolonization needs its own Jeff Foxworthy. But his cool demeanor was an unusual approach, at a time when so many late-night hosts were getting screaming and thematic. If I had to choose an ultimate Trevor Noah Daily show one-liner, this would be from his first show after Jan. 6. He was glad the insurgents hadn’t killed Mike Pence: “No one should have to die a virgin.” It’s kinda pissed off and expired, a dark joke about murderous fascists that also illustrates how four terrible years of veep have produced no more complex material than crazed Christian prudery.
A final paradox of Noah’s tenure is that he was someone who could ask barack obama more difficult questions than Will Smith. The host certainly didn’t toast the 44th president last month, to be clear. (All hosts want Obama to like them; I understand that instinct, because I want Obama to like me.) need you?” The very next episode, Smith was given a stroke job for the ages. The first half of the interview danced around the obvious with movie chatter Eventually Noah cut to the chase and then talked a lot more so than Smith, occasionally apologizing on behalf of the star: “I don’t think any of us in life deserve to be defined by the f— up.”
Ah, Ha, good. In an age of heartfelt comedy, Noah’s best quality was often the f—s he didn’t give. Yet I wonder how much fundamental controversy around his hiring stuck with him. “That’s what happens when you get a new job, people dig through your tweets”: Noah on Nov. 9, 2016, finding unexpected common ground with Donald Trump. In the rambling interview from the finale, Noah recalled getting to know Brennan on social media in the late 2000s: “That’s when people were still telling jokes on Twitter.” I guess it’s a joke, but he looked a little sad.
“I have nothing planned at the moment,” insisted Noah in the finale. That’s certainly what someone says when negotiating with Netflix. But I buy exhaustion as the explanation for his sudden departure. The best and worst thing about Noah was this air that he always had something better to do as a character that was hard to figure out, coming from the maniacal self-mockery of Jon Stewart working overtime. Her exit announcement apparently took everyone by surprise and may explain the sometimes rushed feel of this finale. A farewell video package sort of included Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris, big whoas! and also Nick Offerman and Jesse Williams, nice to see. (Also Bill Gates: Seriously, Trevor, Microsoft, WTF?) The celebrities said goodbye to Noah, then all seemed to simultaneously realize his Daily show time has coincided with all the worst things happening everywhere. Kind of funny enough, though it’s odd that there wasn’t a Stewart, or any other former Noah term correspondent.
It would be a great time for a network in transition to set a bold course for its defining series. Instead, Comedy Central is planning an outbreak of guest hosts: Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, DL Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans. I would believe half of these names on The Masked Singerand three quarters of them on Dancing with the stars. Funny people, to be clear, but you come to The daily show to see new talent go from good to great. I don’t believe the network has any useful idea of where to go from here, and I wonder if they realize how successful Noah was in battlefield surgery.
He kept the lights on, until he didn’t want to anymore. His last speech was long, mostly without laughter. He noted that America was not really divided between Democrats and Republicans, that politics is only an artifice posed on real problems. He said context was important and pleaded with viewers to research the background of each music video. He said the world is much friendlier than social media. He looked like someone who wouldn’t even look The daily show, a television series with a large social media footprint that builds much of its comedy on fast-paced music videos and the perennial squabble between Democrats and Republicans. He said goodbye. So Hell of a week with Charlamagne Tha God came, and Charlamagne started with a joke about Herschel Walker.
