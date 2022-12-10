A Youngstown-born actor known for his roles in ‘Happy Days’ and ‘Star Wars’ has died.

Gary Friedkin died Dec. 2 at Hospice House at the age of 70.

Friedkin had spent three and a half weeks in the intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital due to complications from COVID.

He was born on November 23, 1952 in Youngstown and graduated in 1970 from Rayen High School.

In high school, Friedkin was a member of several school and local bands, including The Solars. He then attended the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University before heading to Los Angeles to begin his four-decade acting career.

During his career, he worked with a who’s who of Hollywood actors, including Ed O’Neil, Chevy Chase, Henry Winkler, Carrie Fisher, Julia Roberts, Whoopie Goldberg and Jennifer Aniston.

Friedkin has appeared in a number of films and television shows, including as Ewok in the Star Wars trilogy. He also had roles in ‘Mother’s Day’, ‘Young Doctors in Love’, ‘Happy Days’ and ‘The Practice’.

A scholarship was established in his name at YSU.

The family is planning a celebration of life to be held in the spring of 2023.