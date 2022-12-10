“You have to pretend to be happy while having a shitty life”





Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is known for his excellent acting skills and is undoubtedly a very versatile actor. While still considered an underrated actor in the industry, Randeep has recently surprised the industry and his fans with his standout and down-to-earth performances. Although he has delivered some of the biggest hits in the industry and also enjoys a huge following of fans, Randeep is not one of the actors who are in the limelight or are spotted performing. to attend various Bollywood parties, receptions and awards. He’s also not part of a “Bollywood gang” and is instead known for staying in his own zone and doesn’t believe much in socializing. That said, the actor also explained why he stays away from such glamorous parties or award shows saying he “can’t pretend to be glamorous.” “I can’t pretend to be a glamorous, happy person”: Randeep Hooda Speaking to the Indian Express, Randeep explained how he has remained grounded despite having a successful film career. Stating that he doesn’t care about winning awards as these are just opinions, Randeep Hooda said the goal is to stay honest with yourself and stay real. “You try to be yourself most of the time, however, if you start faking things in real life, you’ll do the same thing on screen as well. That’s why I’m not going to at a lot of events where I’ll have to pretend to be this glamorous, happy person while having a “shitty” life on the side. So to stay true to myself and know that my job is not to please the other people is what keeps me grounded. I don’t think people who like people make good actors,” he added. Besides that, the highway The actor also talked about not socializing much with his fellow actors. He said he spends a lot of time with real people and not movie people because at some point everyone becomes alienated and cocooned. “When you succeed, you start living in an ivory tower, and therefore you can no longer connect to people. Therefore, it is important to stay in touch with reality and the best way is to talk to your mother. She will show you the truth for sure,” he said with a laugh. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

