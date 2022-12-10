



Video: MMA fans around the world know Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC lightweight champion hails from Russian Dagestan. Khabib is a person with many passions. He recently revealed that he has an interesting love for Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan is his favorite actor. Video: Khabib loves watching Bollywood movies and Shah Rukh Khan It turns out that "The Eagle" loves watching movies and is a strong supporter of the Indian film industry. Khabib Nurmagomedov speaks for almost an hour in a recent podcast called "The Muslim Money Guys". He claimed to like Indian movies and especially Bollywood movies from India. The host was amazed when Nurmagomedov replied, "Of course I watch Bollywood movies. When asked who his favorite actor was, Nurmagomedov replied: "Shah Rukh Khan". VIDEO: When UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his honest opinion on Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan One of the most famous and richest Indian actors in the world is Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, he went on a hiatus for about three years and is set to return in 2023 with three blockbuster films, including Pathaan, Jawaan, and Dunki. Future and past of Khabib Nurmagomedov Khabib, who last defeated Justin Gaethje, has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. Since then he has worked as a coach and promoter and has been successful in both roles. When Islam Makhachev fought Charles Oliveira and recently won the UFC Lightweight title at UFC 280, Khabib was also at his side. In a fight that could determine the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will officially move up in weight to take on lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for a second title at the UFC. UFC 284 on February 11, 2022. Meanwhile, his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, is a Russian mixed martial artist who competes in Bellator's lightweight division, where he is the current Bellator Lightweight World Champion. He also trains with "The Eagle".

