Texan actor stars in Will Smith-directed ‘Emancipation’





Blevins plays Harrington, one of the white henchmen who works for Jim Fassel (Ben Foster), the camps’ ruthless overseer. When Peter and a group of slaves manage to escape, Jim, Harrington and a depraved black man named Knowls (Aaron Moten) begin tracking them through the Louisiana swamps.

My character is definitely on the wrong side of history, morality and ideology, Blevins, 45, told MySA in a recent interview. He is 180 degrees from everything I believe in. As an actor, it’s something I had to reconcile before playing him in the film. The gravity of the story is a lot to shake. Emancipation takes place at the end of the Civil War when President Abraham Lincoln announced that the Emancipation Proclamation would free all Confederate slaves. However, some slave owners at the time ignored Lincoln’s order. For Blevins, it all came down to the screenplay, which was inspired by a real photo of the scarred back of an escaped slave from the 1860s, known as Whipped Peter. The storyline is based on the power of love in the face of adversity, Blevins said. This is Peters’ journey, and he always led it with love despite how unthinkable and unimaginable it was. Imagine all these emotions, he must have had anger, rage, despair but Peter always came back to love. It’s really something that struck me. Another thing that impacted Blevins during production was the authenticity of brutal world director Antoine Fuqua (training day) and three-time Academy Award-winning cinematographer Robert Richardson (the aviator) created to bring the times to life. Blevins said that once on set he felt like he had been transported to Louisiana in 1862. It was as if I had been dropped off as close to what I could imagine Civil War would be like, he said. The tricky part was losing it all. I was on set for five or six months to tell the story of this horrible experience. It was certainly difficult, both physically and spiritually. Although sometimes difficult to watch due to the acts of violence depicted, Blevins hopes that a film like Emancipation allows for more conversations about Americas painful past. Only a few generations were removed from slavery, Blevins said. It’s important to know that. If we don’t know our history, we are doomed to repeat it. Peter’s story deserves to be told because it is so inspiring and heroic. An actor for 20 years, Blevins has appeared in more than 100 television series and films, including real detective, Westworld, Father Stu, and Jo, the 2013 independent film starring Nicolas Cage that was filmed in Texas. Blevins admits he would like the chance to work more in his home country. He even had the idea of ​​going back one day. For now, he just wants to tell more great stories. When choosing a project, I look to see if the character can really contribute to that story, and if I can bring something honest to that character, Blevins said. If I can serve the story, for me it certainly goes a long way. Emancipation premieres at the Santikos Embassy Theater and airs on AppleTV+ on Friday, December 9.

