Star Wars: Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin dies aged 70





Get our free weekly email for all the latest film news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Receive our free The Life Cinematic email star wars: Return of the Jedi Actor Gary Friedkin has died aged 70. The actor, who is also known for his appearance on the sitcom Happy Dayshad spent just under four weeks in an intensive care unit due to complications from Covid-19. According Chronicle of the tribune, he died peacefully. The outlet wrote: His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him. Friedkin, who was 1.20 meters tall, made his screen debut in the film Carrie Fisher and Chevy Chase under the rainbow in 1981. The following year, he had a small role in Ridley Scott’s film blade runner (1982) before being cast as one of the controversial Ewoks in the third Star Wars movie, Return of the Jedi. That same year, in Happy DaysFriedkin played the oft-mentioned Chef Clarence when the character finally made an appearance in Season 10. Friedkins’ final role arrived in the 2016 comedy Mothers’ Daywith Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston. The actor was a member of the non-profit organization Little People of America, a group providing support and information to people of short stature and their families. Gary Friedkin played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi ” height=”914″ width=”1564″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:58.4399%"/> Gary Friedkin played an Ewok in Return of the Jedi (Lucas film) Tribune ChoronicFriedkin’s obituary called Friedkin a gift to all who knew him as an incredible son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend. The tribute added: Gary lived his life to the fullest, bringing endless laughter to his family and many friends, never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary has put countless smiles on people’s faces and left so many with their own special Gary story. comics also reported that a scholarship has been established in the actors’ name at Youngstown State University. Gary Friedkin played Clarence the cook in Happy Days ” height=”751″ width=”1000″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.1%"/> Gary Friedkin played Clarence the cook in Happy Days (Youtube) Friedkin is survived by his brother, his sister-in-law, his nephews and his niece as well as his great-nieces and great-nephews.

