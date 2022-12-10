Anurag Kashyap speaks honestly about Bollywood’s failure and blames Pan-India Films

When you think of the Bollywood film industry, you would imagine that most people from this industry would be adept at speaking out and making bold statements.

After all, they make movies and TV shows, don’t they? Bad.

Because although they make a living by being there for the public, only a select few would be bold enough to speak their mind rather than be diplomatic.

And one of those people has always been filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

At a recent Galatta Plus roundtable where several people including Karan Johar, Hemanth Rao, Dulquer Salman, Varun Dhawan and many more were present, Anurag Kashyap openly spoke about the failure of Bollywood.

Blaming the need to imitate a pan-Indian film, Anurag explained: With pan-India, what is happening now is that everyone is trying to make a pan-Indian film. Success will be 5-10%. movies like kantara and pushpa give you the courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, no matter how successful, when you try to emulate that and set up a project, that’s when you start heading for disaster. This is the bandwagon on which Bollywood has destroyed itself. You have to find films that give you courage.

For the uninitiated, Pan India is used for a movie released simultaneously in multiple languages ​​like Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi with the aim of maximizing the target audience.

Lately, we have seen the release of several successful pan-Indian films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Ponniyin Selvan: Me, Kantara, Vikram and Bollywood produces – brahmastra.