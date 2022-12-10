Quentin Tarantino: Leonardo DiCaprio was “nervous” to improvise on the set





“It was actually really cute that he was nervous that day because it’s on him and he knows it,” Tarantino said of the Oscar-winning actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio was a little hesitant to fully enter Rick Dalton’s mind. Playing the fictional ’70s actor in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” DiCaprio was apparently “a little nervous” about having a tantrum as Rick during a tense monologue sequence. The scene involved Rick (DiCaprio) storming off set after forgetting his lines and freezing his face in his trailer. “What happened there was that I knew I wanted to have that scene but I didn’t want to write it. I didn’t want it to be dialogue that he remembered,” said the writer-director Tarantino during the Podcast “2 bears, 1 cave” (Going through ScreenRant). “So I had Leo and I was like, ‘So listen, here’s what I want to do: I want you to come after you screwed up on set not knowing your lines and I want you to come in the trailer and you have a mad mad mad rage at yourself, hate party, a complete temper tantrum at yourself. Just a gigantic pity party where you lose your shit, but to yourself, no one else. And I want it to have the randomness of an improvisation, it just comes out of you.'” Related Related Tarnatino continued, “Now what I did was I gave him different things to complain about: ‘Here’s a thing, here’s a thing, here’s something you could say. And he says, ‘Great.’ He was a little nervous. It was actually very cute that he was nervous that day because it’s on him and he knows it. The Oscar winner added, “So we’re shooting this scene and I’m right next to the camera and we’re just doing a few different takes and it was awesome. And then, every once in a while, if I thought he was missing something, I could throw something at him. In fact, the entire premise of the scene was rewritten at DiCaprio’s request. Tarantino said Deadline in 2019 that the original scene didn’t include DiCaprio’s Rick forgetting his lines, and the trailer breakdown didn’t happen. DiCaprio suggested to Tarantino that Rick would screw up the “Lancer” TV show set. “Leo said, ‘I think I have to fuck it all up and forget the lines,'” Tarantino recalled. “I just wanted to do my ‘Lancer’ scene, a way of doing this western through the back door. [Leo] said, “I know I’m screwing up your scene, but I think it would be good for the character.” I saw it as him ruining my fun, basically, but I said, ‘All right. I’ll write a version, and we’ll do the ‘Launch’ scene directly, and with the mess, knowing that in the editing room I was going to do whatever I wanted. The ‘Reservoir Dogs’ writer added, “As soon as we did that second version, the take that’s in the movie, I was like, ‘OK, OK, obviously we’re doing it now. He was right. It was great and it gave the whole arc that worked beautifully. The “Travis Bickle streak,” as Tarantino called him in reference to Martin Scorsese’s “Taxi Driver,” only proved how DiCaprio is “one of the most if not the most talented actors of his generation. , and the most naturally gifted actor I have”. with whom I have ever worked. Register: Stay up to date with the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.

