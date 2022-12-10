



While Bollywood fails to leave its mark at the box office, Karan Johar is one of the few filmmakers capable of delivering hits. Besides Liger, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has successfully ventured into both Ott and theaters. The filmmaker is set to make his comeback as a director with his film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In a recent interview, Karan talked about recent trends in Bollywood and the lack of firmness and conviction in the Hindi film industry. During a panel discussion organized by Galatta Plus, Karan highlighted how Bollywood is jumping on different trends and said that Bollywood does not have a strong quality like all other industries. He said, I think the main problem is that we come from a traditional Hindi cinema industry, and that includes myself, which doesn’t have a very strong quality that all the other cinemas on this panel have. It is belief. We always go with the flow. We had such an original voice in Salim-Javed in the 70s. We created a certain character and the concept of this angsty, angry hero was spun off into other cinemas. Then in the 80s, suddenly, something happened and there were a whole host of remakes. This is where the loss of conviction began. We have started remaking all popular movies in Tamil and Telugu. “In the 90s, there was a love story that took the nation by storm – Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Everyone, including me, decided to jump on the love bandwagon, and Shah Rukh Khan was created. But we let go of all our roots. In the 70s. Then Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar in 2001 and everyone started making these kinds of films. In 2010, Dabangg did well and we started those commercial films again. That’s the problem. In fact, we lack – and I say this more for myself than for anyone else – we lack courage and conviction. That’s what we have to get from all the other industries,” he said. On the work side, Karan will direct an action movie after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/karan-johar-on-bollywood-core-problem-we-lack-spine-and-conviction-10056972 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos