Priyanka Chopra takes Malti to lunch in LA, shares photos | Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra seems to have had a great day with her daughter Malti Marie on Friday. She took to Instagram to share some photos with Malti. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, her daughter Malti Marie get ready for Christmas, pose together in their lavish home. See the pictures)
The first photo showed Priyanka in a black night suit with roses printed on it. She has Malti on her lap, wearing a woven green jumpsuit. The little one leafs through a magazine and comes across an advertisement for Chanel. Priyanka tagged her husband Nick Jonas on the Instagram post and wrote, Oh boy!
In the second photo, Priyanka stood outside a Korean barbecue restaurant in Los Angeles with Malti in her arms. Priyanka wore a black coat with black pants and chunky sneakers with a black cap. Malti was spotted in a blue sweater, pants and pink shoes. Both were looking at an ad for the restaurant. Priyanka captioned the post with a thank you note for her friend. Thanks for lunch @akarikalai, she wrote.
Priyanka was at the Red Sea Film Festival last week. She made stunning appearances at the festival in a shimmering gold dress for the opening ceremony and later attended a Bulgari event in a hot pink gown.
Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as “It’s All Coming Back To Me” and the “Citadel” series. Produced by Russo Brothers, “Citadel” will be released on OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.
In Bollywood, she will star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s “Jee Le Zaraa”, which promises to be another story of friendship along the lines of “Dil Chahta Hai” and “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, which have become cult classics over the years. “Jee Le Zaraa” will be hitting theaters soon and will be set for release in the summer of 2023.
