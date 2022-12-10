Pooja Hegde is one of the best heroines in the country and works in several languages. She is now busy with promotions for her new movie Cirkus with Ranveer Singh.

Apart from this film, she is also working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Now the Mumbai media is abuzz with reports that Salman Bhai is very interested in Pooja and is dating her as of now.

Although this is just speculation, it has gone viral across all media. Pooja is a beautiful woman and a top heroine. There is news that Salman has gifted Pooja two more movies in his banner as well. Only time will tell if these rumors are true or not.

