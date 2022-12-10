What’s Happening in Hollywood | Eyewitness News





EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) Harry and Meghan’s new documentary series sheds light on dark times in their personal lives, and a highly anticipated film is an afterthought on the negative attention surrounding its leading man. Eyewitness News producer Alyson Price takes a look at what’s going on in Hollywood. The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary series on Netflix were released this week. The couple is not holding back. Southern Colombia claim 6th straight state title

Details of Harry and Meghan’s frustration with the UK media, the racism Meghan believes she faced, and the story of how they met. The series includes old clips of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana. Princess Di was the main focal point of Episode 1, as Harry remembered the heartbreaking walk behind his mother’s coffin at such a young age. Before the episodes dropped, the royal couple were already facing backlash on social media for the docuseries. The next and final three episodes are set to release on December 15. Will Smith returns to the big screen in Emancipation as Peter. The film is based on real events. The film centers on a former slave who hopes to reunite with his family. The film is overshadowed by the slap on Oscar night heard around the world, when Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in the face for remarks he made about his wife. Smith recently sat down with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show in hopes of clearing the air. In the interview, Smith talks about the ordeal and how his nephew called him out for his actions. Since the Academy barred him from attending the Oscars for the next ten years, Smith said he fears his actions will hurt the nomination chances of others who worked on the film. And speaking of Trevor Noah and the Daily Show, he hosted his last show on Thursday. Noah announced in September that after seven years he had decided to move on. The network has shared the first phase of plans to fill its time slot Comedy legends Al Franken, Chelsea Handler and Leslie Jones, to name a few, will host the late-night show beginning Tuesday, January 17. No word on whether a permanent host will be named soon. The Daily Show airs weeknights on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on Paramount Plus. It’s your take on what’s going on in Hollywood.

