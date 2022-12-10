Baker Mayfield Goes Hollywood: A Timeline From Panthers Exit to Rams Storybook Return in Four Days

When a quarterback is signed in the middle of the week, it is generally expected that he will not play that week. NFL offenses are complicated, quarterbacks have to learn from their receivers, and on top of that there’s jet lag to contend with.

When the Rams signed Baker Mayfield on Tuesday, it was treated as a shrug and a move by much of the NFL world. Mayfield struggled with the Panthers after being largely ignored by the league when the Browns bought him. But the Rams’ options were John Wolford or Bryce Perkins at quarterback. So the match made sense, if only because neither team had any other options.

Imagine everyone’s surprise when Mayfield not only played the game on “Thursday Night Football,” but led the Rams to an unlikely comeback victory just three days after Tom Brady did the same for the Buccaneers against the Saints. Mayfield’s win included a 17-play drive that went 75 yards and an eventual game-winning drive that went 98 yards.

It ended in a stunning 17-16 final score that rocked the Raiders after leading 16-3 in the 12th minute.

MORE:Baker Mayfield leads Rams to stunning win on team debut

He wasn’t a quarterback who had just rejuvenated the offense. The footage was not easy. But Mayfield did what he had to do and found a way to win. Just like he did when he took the Browns to the playoffs.

So how did he get there? How did the Rams go from signing a forfeit to celebrating a win from behind? The Sporting News looks at the end of Mayfield’s tenure with the Raiders and his tumultuous 40 hours in Los Angeles leading up to victory at Lala Land.

Baker Mayfield Rams Timeline

Sunday November 27: Baker Mayfield is replaced by Sam Darnold

In the 23-10 Week 12 win over the Broncos, the Panthers went with Sam Darnold against Mayfield, who had thrown two picks the previous week against the Ravens in a 13-3 loss.

Darnold, who missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, didn’t have a particularly heavy workload. He only pitched 19 times as D’Onta Foreman did the heavy lifting for the Panthers. But he also didn’t return the ball, which is what the Panthers were really looking for.

Week of December 4: Baker Mayfield asks for his release

At one point, The Athletic reported that Mayfield requested his release from the Panthers, by Joe Nobody.

After Darnold’s victory for Carolina, it became clear that Mayfield was not going to reclaim the starting job. At that time, he requested his release from the Panthers.

Monday, December 5: Panthers grant request to Mayfield

Mayfield was granted his release by the Panthers on Monday, Dec. 5, reportedly shortly after his request.

Mayfield was quickly linked to several teams in tough QB situations, including the 49ers, Saints, Texans and Ravens.

Tuesday, December 6: Rams claim Mayfield and he lands in Los Angeles

The Rams ended up asking Mayfield for the waiver, following news that Matthew Stafford will likely be out for the season with a spinal contusion. That left their quarterback options like John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, who hadn’t been inspiring in their playing time after Stafford’s injury.

MORE:The NFL world reacts to Baker Mayfield’s wild victory

From his flight, he drove to the Rams’ training facility in Thousand Oaks, about an hour from the airport.

Wednesday, December 7: Mayfield has his first Rams practice

Sean McVay was quick to ask Mayfield to acclimatize. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic,the Rams mostly performed their red zone offense and throw-and-catch drills on Wednesday.

Mayfield ran two 10-game stretches and learned the silent count from the Rams, as the Rams effectively prepared for a road game at SoFi Stadium against the well-traveling Raiders crowd.

What a quick study, Sean McVay said after the game of Mayfield’s progress. I mean, he arrived about five minutes ago.”

According to Rodrigue, Mayfield threw “maybe” 50 passes with his new team before his first game with the Rams.

Thursday, Dec. 8: Mayfield leads Rams to win on ‘Thursday Night Football’

After Wolford started the match with a three-and-three series, Mayfield – who was somewhat surprisingly dressed – took over.

Don’t get me wrong: much of the game was lousy. But in the final 12 minutes, Mayfield was able to figure things out.

Trailing 16-3 with about 12 minutes left, he crafted a 17-play, 75-yard drive that fell nine minutes behind. The Rams converted two third downs and two fourth downs to get there, but they eventually scored.

After the Raiders pinned the Rams at the 2-yard line, the Rams went 98 yards behind Mayfield in just nine plays, ultimately scoring the game-winner.

I’ve kind of never seen anything like what Baker did, Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein said. by The Athletic. What happened on Tuesday? Unbelievable. The hard work, effort and mindset of the boys, attack, defense and special teams actually delivered a complete performance all the way.”

MORE: Raiders playoff odds: Can Las Vegas still clinch a wild card spot?

Mayfield himself said McVay’s familiarity was a big reason for his comfort.

Seans’ protection system is similar to Bill Callahans, which I had in Cleveland, Mayfield said, per Pro Football Talk. So the terminology with that, which eliminates a lot of the learning curve. And just trying to learn all the moves and the terminology for it – it’s hard. But these guys did a great job of helping me out, communicating with me when I came off the pitch on the sidelines and just talking about upcoming games.

There were still definitely… looked like rookie mistakes with formations and movements. Obviously, it hurt us late. It worked, but with no timeouts to call on the defense, it boiled down to that third and one stoppage. The defense did a hell of a job of stopping and getting the ball back to us. There are some things that absolutely need to be worked out, but these guys helped me through this crash course.

Mayfield is clearly downplaying what happened, and he’s right, things still looked ugly at times. But for a quarterback who has struggled like he has this year to join a team that has struggled like the Rams, and pull off an imperfect victory in almost every way… There’s something about oddly perfect about it. The Rams have four games left to play this year, in which Mayfield will likely see an extended try. Maybe trying with McVay’s offense will benefit him as teams continue to replicate the Rams, imperfect as they are. They are still the defending champions, after all.